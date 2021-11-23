.

For Alicia Machado, standing firm and enduring confinement on the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” has brought her nothing but positive things. In addition to being crowned the winner and winning the $ 200,000 prize, she came out looking more beautiful.

In a photo uploaded to her Instagram, she surprised everyone wrapped in an elegant and tight black dress with lace details on the sides, her hair gathered in a bun and a deep neckline, looking totally radiant and slender. “Good morning, arriving at Telemundo. Focused and positive! I love you, ”the 44-year-old former beauty queen wrote.

“Divine, a whole miss Universe”, “Beautiful, a whole woman blessed, prospered and in victory !!! Alicia, everything has been worth it “,” You are and will be Miss Universe .. God take care of you “, and” Really beautiful .. I want the diet lol “, were some of the 2,672 comments that the Venezuelan received.

The second model that came up later sparked another wave of praise. This time she struck with a fitted dress with metallic inlays, which she wore in her participation as a special guest of the Telemundo program Así se baila, and in which she posed before to thank her loyal Instagram followers.

“I want to send a very special kiss to the Machado army. Look, I’m simple, why? because I’m celebrating one million eight hundred followers, loves, hearts. I love you with all my heart, thank you very much and stay on my Instagram ”, was the message he sent to his audience.

In his participation in “Here we dance” he captivated half the world and posed with Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente. “Super beautiful both. But the appearance of Miss that Alicia has is not taken away by anyone or with the worst criticism that can be made. That bearing is born of a Miss and many beyond a Venezuelan Miss “and” The winner of La Casa de los Famosos, our queen Alicia Machado, more beautiful than ever inside and outside always authentic we will see you in Así se baila “, They were from the comments of his followers.

The former Miss Universe 1995, has confessed that during the almost three months that the reality show lasted, she lost a little more than 11 kilos thanks to exercise and a change in her eating habits, which she shared with the Mexican model and influencer, Manelyk González , one of his allies in reality.

“It was a lot of effort, a lot of discipline. I have always thought that exercise cures everything, and when I felt very bad or with very heavy energy, it is a good remedy, “said Machado on the Televisa program Suelta la Sopa, after revealing how he managed to lose weight during the confinement.