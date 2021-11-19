

Alicia machado

Alicia machado it is still news and his emotions are running high. The brand new winner of the first season of The House of the Famous He is living a dream week after being crowned on the Telemundo reality show and he has let it be seen.

The former beauty queen opened her heart both inside the house, and now that she is outside of it. In Suelta La Sopa, again, Machado spoke about what he feels until he was on the verge of tears.

“I don’t want anyone to take advantage of me anymore”, The Venezuelan said being completely excited after talking about what she learned after participating in La Casa de los Famosos.

After this victory, the Venezuelan highlighted that this moment of her life is lived with “Maturity, preparation, experience and emotional strength”, something she didn’t have when she won Miss Universe 1996 or was at the top of the public eye.

In the interview, Machado commented that many times people prepare for failure and not for success, which, in his opinion, can sometimes bring many more negative things than defeat. “I have a lot of experience, it’s been 26 years of being in show business. I want to live this success in peace ”, express.

The Venezuelan affirmed that she will not let hatred and envy poison her soul again. “I won for the 40 million people who decided to support me and I will live this in peace, with love, with humility and with a lot of commitment”, Machado concluded to applause.

He doesn’t even wish Donald Trump

Alicia Machado highlighted during the interview in Suelta La Sopa that she is an activist against bullying, above all else. Because of this, the Venezuelan commented that no one deserves to receive so many attacks, when mentioning Roberto Romano, with whom she had an affair within La Casa de los Famosos. “What’s more, I think not even Donald Trump deserves so many attacks.”

It is not the first time that the former beauty queen refers to Romano after leaving the reality show. Upon arrival at the Miami airport, when asked if she is in love, she replied: “You see what happens. Love has to always be everywhere, at whatever age and at whatever time. I have not seen so much because I do not want to be contaminated, “said Machado in reference to everything that happened with Roberto R.oman.

