Alicia Machado poses attractive indoors and without any top | INSTAGRAM

I go through his official Instagram as the ex miss universe, Alicia Machado, impressed her more than 6 million followers on Instagram by appearing posing in a highly attractive studio photograph in which she was only wearing a hat and the lower part of their Interiors, that’s right, without any top any.

In this way, he was in charge of wishing his followers a happy Friday and announcing that the good things are coming, although this week he will not be able to save anyone from his companions inside the house, “La Casa de los Famosos”, the famous reality show from Telemundo which has been a great success.

So far she has achieved more than 58,000 likes and of course thousands of comments where her fans give her a compliment or compliment, seeking to congratulate her on her Incredible beauty, but also of course declaring his great love and admiration for her.

In the snapshot We can see how he is holding Sé with a Broadway-style cane on a white background and of course that impressive figure that he has, which managed to pamper his audience and bring more and more users to his profile.

The famous could be about to win the Reality Show already mentioned and this fills her with emotion, we recently saw a video in which she was placed as one of the finalists beating another of her classmates in a contest in which they had to guess which of the two surfaces had more pictures.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO OF MACHADO



Alicia Machado always ready to model for her fans on Instagram.

So far we have sentenced Gisela Aboumrad, Manelyk González and Cristina Eustace, whom he cannot save because, as we have already mentioned, he is not in a position in Cali, something can be done for them.

This photograph was produced a weeks before Alicia entered said house, she was preparing to continue uploading content on her official Instagram despite being very busy within said program.

This same strategy used Celia Lora, the famous Mexican who was also inside this popular house, in which she had the opportunity to make and break, winning new friendships and enmities, something that the two faced and were already willing to do from before entering the show.