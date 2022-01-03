.

Alicia Machado never tires of thanking life for the good time she is living. The 45-year-old Venezuelan is enjoying a true rebirth after having triumphed on the reality show La casa de los Famosos, on Telemundo. So happy is he that he even took time to thank his enemies.

“Today I can only Thank you all! To the universe, to my loved ones, to my friends and enemies, to God in his immense Mercy AND to my mother! I just want to continue living with the conviction of being happy. Every day of always doing what my heart tells me, always walking the path of self-love. I like my life. I wish you the best, what you deserve, the love and grace of God. Health, love and joy, much joy. Happy 2022! ”, She wrote next to an image that she posted in a bikini.

The former Miss Universe also shared her last hours of 2021, where she can be seen enjoying an intimate New Year’s celebration with her daughter, Dinorah Valentina, 13 years old.

“Happy 2022! Always together, we go for more. Health, love and prosperity. Universal thanks! #motherdaughter #happynewyear #reallove Thank you daughter for being part of me, for being my world, my ground wire. My people, we love you! ” He wrote from the beach, to where he arrived with his beloved daughter to enjoy the fireworks display.

The beauty queen has not been affected by her break with her partner inmate Roberto Romano, 31, with whom she had a brief romance after leaving La Casa de los Famosos. When reporting that she was single to her more than 1.8 million Instagram followers, the Venezuelan stressed that she feels more empowered than ever, making it clear that she does not need a man by her side to feel fulfilled and happy.

“True female empowerment is in our actions more than in our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisive. Take care 2022, that I go with everything, more sure of myself than ever, grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart. Let nothing stop us! ”He wrote on that occasion to the reassurance of his audience, who viewed Romano’s reasons for being with his diva with distrust.

“Better single than in bad company”, “And now yes, let the potatoes rain on this beauty”, “Good, because I didn’t like @robertoromanomx for you or for any mature and responsible woman”, were some from the comments they left him at the time.