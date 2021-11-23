

Alicia machado

Alicia Machado does not stop. The brand new winner of La Casa de los Famosos continues to live dreamy days and does not hesitate to show her happiness on social networks. This time, he surprised his audience by sharing images with Roberto Romano.

The former beauty queen announced that Christmas came to her house through an Instagram post. However, the surprise that impacted his followers was seen through the Stories he shared on that popular social network. While Machado shouted “my little tree” she showed Romano, who accompanied her on that special day.

“Finally love and Christmas came to our home”, Machado wrote in the publication that he has a photograph and a video where he shows his Christmas tree in detail.

In the video, Machado assured that she had never had a tree like the one she has now and said that this Christmas will be very special for her and her family.

“Thank you for bringing delicacy and subtlety in these days of gratitude and blessings,” ended in his written words on the Instagram post.

The happiness of the Venezuelan was notorious as she celebrated that the Christmas decorations are now part of her home in Florida, United States.

After Machado shared these images with Roberto Romano, the comments of the followers who accompanied her during her participation in La Casa de los Famosos did not wait.

“I loved the pinito. The only thing I didn’t like was the company ”, is one of the messages that can be read in the publication.

However, many people rejoiced at the happiness of the Venezuelan.

“Upload photos with RR. We want to see them together ” and “I am very happy for you and your family that Roberto is accompanying you this week ” They are also words that can be read on Machado’s Instagram.

Recently, in statements to Suelta La Sopa after winning La Casa de los Famosos, The former beauty queen declared that she does not wish anyone ever to take advantage of her and affirmed that this moment of his life is lived with a lot of “maturity, preparation, experience and emotional strength”, aspects that did not appear in his life after having been at the top of public opinion.

In that interview, the Venezuelan commented that people prepare for failure and never for success, which sometimes brings much more negative consequences than defeat. “I have a lot of experience, it’s been 26 years of being in show business. I want to live this success in peace ”, he said.

