. In 2014 Alicia Machado was a “coach” in Nuestra Belleza Latina

Yesterday, November 15, the long-awaited finale of the last Telemundo Reality Show, “La Casa de los Famosos” took place, here, the last five remaining in the house, met their fate in a historic vote that accumulated more than 65 million votes.

Precisely of those 65 million votes, 40 million were for the brand new winner, the actress, presenter, businesswoman and Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado, who was in charge of “literally” turning off the light in every corner of the place that was loaded of many experiences, romance, drama and a lot of adrenaline that kept the audience glued to the screens for 12 very intense weeks.

Week after week, the former Venezuelan beauty queen won the hearts of the audience who tuned in to ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ with her sympathy, freshness, naturalness and great sense of humor, qualities that made the public on elimination days , to whom Machado herself has repeatedly assured “owe everything”, will turn to save her from potential elimination.

But always the winner, Alicia Machado received this, another triumph in her career, with the gallantry worthy of a queen, and minutes later, when leaving ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, she melted into a hug with her little daughter Dinorah Valentina, and her mother, who were anxiously waiting for him outside.

Machado, as expected, offered a few words of encouragement to all Latinos, indicating that “we are the most important force in the United States” and was satisfied and very grateful at all times with this achievement.

Alicia Machado: Devastated when receiving a message from Carmen Salinas

But on the final night, Alicia Machado and Pablo Montero received a very emotional and special gift; a message that the legendary actress and producer Carmen Salinas would have recorded hours before having suffered a massive stroke that keeps her in a coma and intensive therapy in a health center in Mexico City.

There is no doubt that it must have been a very difficult moment for Alicia Machado when, upon leaving ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, she learned the bad news about Carmen Salinas, and also learned that the Mexican actress, businesswoman and political figure, He would have sent a message to Machado and Pablo Montero that he recorded just hours before suffering the difficult illness that he now suffers.

“I congratulate with all my love my adored children Alicia Machado, whom I adore with all my soul, and my Pablito Montero, who apart from being my countryman is like my son, I love him very much and admire him a lot. I want you to win, win and bring the award to me, you bring the award here for me. I send you many kisses and blessings, take care of yourselves, little children, I love you with all my soul and I wish you with all my heart to succeed. Remember that I am the mommy Carmen Salinas who loves you, ”Carmen Salinas said in her video.

Play

Alicia Machado is saddened by the health of Carmen Salinas | todayDay | TelemundoOfficial video of todayDay. After her departure from the reality show La Casa de los Famosos, former queen Alicia Machado could not contain her tears when she found out that Carmen Salinas is in a coma. The famous woman was moved to see the message of support that her friend recorded hours before she was hospitalized. Download our… 2021-11-16T17: 03: 51Z

Visibly moved, and through tears, Alicia said: “Oh my life! I’m very sorry, I hope I can go to see her and that they allow me to see her and bring a love and a hug to a woman as wonderful as her ”.