Alicia Machado responded with laughter to the most recent statements of Gaby Spanic, with whom he shared in La Casa de los Famosos and with whom he had the occasional run-in on the Telemundo reality show.

And it is that Gaby Spanic said that she has no reputation for getting into bed with anyone. “Not for my part because I am not such a woman”, He said when asked if he did not have any relationship with a member of the famous house.

Given these statements, and during his birthday party, Machado, who began a relationship with Roberto Romano within the reality show, responded to Spanic’s argument.

“Well, how boring, maybe if she had done it she would have had a better time”, said the winner of La Casa de los Famosos about Spanic’s statements.

He also recalled that the Venezuelan actress liked Uriel. “She liked Uriel, yes she loved Uriel! He was thrown at him and everything. But if I had put more desire on him and saved him, he might have gone to bed with Uriel ”, jokingly said the former universal beauty queen.

Machado detailed that There is no relationship with Gaby Spanic at this time and he regretted that the relationship that existed between the two Venezuelans was lost.

“There is no relationship. I only regret that within the House of the Famous a feeling of friendship has been broken on my part towards her because I was her friend, of my heart, and nothing that lives life, that seeks professional help and that is happy. I have nothing more to say, “said the winner of that reality show to the cameras of Suelta La Sopa in Miami.

Alicia Machado celebrated her 45th birthday and the only detail of the celebration party that she did not like was the image that appeared on her cake, as it is one of when she had a few extra kilos. “This photo was before my 11 kilos, so I kind of see it and I really didn’t like it,” he commented.

“I am happy with what I have achieved physically ”, she expressed happily.

