Without a doubt, 2021 will remain in Alicia Machado’s memory as a great year. The former Miss Universe experienced a true professional and personal rebirth, in large part thanks to her triumph on the Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Celebritas.”

Although, in love he has not had the best of luck, and the illusion of the passionate romance with his companion in prison, Roberto Romano, 32, quickly died, the Venezuelan, 45, is full and enjoying a new love, which not only gives you peace and tranquility, but also beauty and health.

It is about her love for sports, which has already become part of her life, and everything indicates that she does not intend to leave it anymore, much less now that her discipline and effort have her with the body of a true Miss Universe.

“My people, we continue training with everything! This # 2022 will be one of many blessings for everyone, trust! My Trainer Number one @orlandomonterrosafit ”, he wrote next to a video that he shared on his Instagram where he is seen in action with his enthusiastic personal trainer.

The comments of her followers were immediate and quickly filled her with praise, both her and her handsome coach.

“You are so divine Ali, with that coach anyone is motivated hahahaha omg”, “With that imposing coach I say to everyone yesiii”, “You are in your best moment @machadooficial physically and mentally, and you transmit that to us, we love you and not we let go of your hand. Your fans are always loyal and with you towards a 2022 full of good vibes “,” Every day more beautiful my beautiful queen! I want a coach like that! Let him handle my whole body and put me with a great body “,” How beautiful, Alicia had her 906090 body again, like when she won the Miss Venezuela and the Miss Universe. It looks as beautiful as on that occasion. Go ahead Alicia and become the waves of the miss universe “, were some of the comments.

The beauty queen is so full that she has been in charge of sharing her wisdom and way of seeing life with her followers, sending positive messages of self-love and personal fulfillment.

“When you detach yourself from falsehood and get closer to your values, you almost always find the answers to your doubts, you find the path you must follow. There is no gender when the desires come together and the will comes from your self-love and Faith in your dreams. Believe in you, because no one will do it better than you, “he wrote, realizing how happy he is.

His loyal fans never tire of expressing their unconditional admiration and support. “You shine on your own, you don’t need anyone who doesn’t offer you the clean and pure love that a queen deserves”, “We love you Machado, you created an unbreakable bond of affection for you, your values, your strength and your dignity of being human make you be so special that words do not make sense when you represent all the good of what we have been looking for, we adore you @machadooficial, the only undisputed queen “, and” One of the most beautiful virtues is that you are like a conservative lady that rescues many values ​​and, at the same time, a faith in itself that makes it unshakeable and it is God who makes it strong as an oak tree ”, were part of the messages they sent her.

And although she is not in a relationship, it is clear that the Venezuelan is not alone. On his Instagram he has uploaded photos where he is seen sharing with friends and with his beloved daughter Dinorah Valentina. This week he even had a very special reunion with a former confinement partner, the 51-year-old Peruvian actor, Jorge Aravena.

“Are we as a leading couple of @telemundo, don’t you think?” Wrote the former Miss Universe. While the actor also posted the photo on his social network, making it clear that he spent a fun day with his friend.

“Helloooooo! Here getting up to date @machadooficial and me! We do not stop laughing, telling each other our experiences, and we are just beginning to speak! I think this is going to go long today! You already know her, she is very funny! I send you kisses and hugs !! ”, wrote the actor.

Everything indicates that a great 2022 is coming for the fierce Venezuelan.