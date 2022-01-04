With a photograph, Alicia machado He welcomed this new year 2022 on his social networks. His company to ring in the new year was Dinorah Valentina, his daughter.

“Happy year 2022! Together we always go for more! Health love and prosperity! Thank you 🙏🏻 universal! #motherdaughter #happynewyear #reallove thank you 🙏🏻 daughter for being part of me for being my world 🌍 my ground wire! My people we love you! Happy new year 2022 #miamibeach #florida ”, wrote the winner of La Casa de Los Famosos on her Instagram account, where a few weeks ago she celebrated that she reached a spectacular 1.8 million followers, who accompany her every day and filled with messages of support and love.

In the image that accompanied that emotional message dedicated to his daughter, They are seen both holding small sparklers while sitting on a kind of cover that is perched on the sand of the beach. To the In the background you can see the sky and the sea, which barely stands out for the white foam that is the work of the bursting of the waves on the shore of the beach.

During the year that was left behind, Alicia Machado lived many moments that will be impossible to forget. The Venezuelan and former universal beauty queen was crowned the winner of the first season of La Casa de los Famosos, the Telemundo reality show, lived a fleeting romance with Roberto Romano who went from living in the famous house to moving out of it and without a doubt one of the most applauded changes has been his physical transformation, because while he was on the show he lost 13 kilos and Now she maintains her figure with exercise routines and one of them showed them off in her nets by working her legs and rear.

Her sensual figure was also seen in a daring red dress that she wore on Miss Universe night, where the contest lived from the Telemundo studios.

There are those who have accused her of having done the gastric sleeve to lose weight, and to them this was what he answered: “Ms. Why do you certify something that you do not know and what is also false? Look for the 13 weeks of La Casa de los Famosos and there is my effort “

Keep reading: Alicia Machado exercises in a tight outfit to tone legs and rear

Alicia Machado speaks of falsehood: a hint to Roberto Romano?

Flirtatious and without a bra, that’s how Alicia Machado stood in front of the microphone

At Christmas, Alicia Machado asks God for wisdom to make the right decisions