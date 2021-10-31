Alicia Machado without top in the most flirtatious photo she has taken | INSTAGRAM

Currently participating in one of the Reality shows most successful ever made The House of the Famous of TelemundoAlicia Machado has proven to be a person full of surprises, anecdotes and, above all, a lot of work.

For that reason today we will address one of the Photo shoots who has had a more flirtatious result throughout the history of her long career despite the fact that she was Miss Universe and has taken many photos this has been considered one of the favorites of her fans

It is a Photography in which it appears without top some, covering with his elbows the most important thing to be able to place the image in Instagram, a social network where there are various restrictions in addition to what he simply wanted to put the imagination of his fans to work.

It appears with black interiors, the upper part totally unbuttoned, in addition to the neck, it presents a black bow, loose hair and of course a figure envied by many and desired by many more.

The photo has been liked by more than 140,000 Instagram users who are also dedicated to expressing in the comments how much they loved the result by placing emojis of hearts and fires, as well as many words in which they managed to express their great admiration for she.

It is important to mention that most of Alicia’s fans are in love with her as well as we can see that she continues to sweep the hearts of even some of the participants of the television program in which she is still participating and at the moment with the possibility of being eliminated in a vote in which she asks you to please help her, because she considers that at the moment she does not have support from any housemate.

It is worth mentioning that several dynamics have been carried out within the program and one of the most recent was in which he dedicated himself to writing the most difficult moments of his life on a blackboard and telling us with tears in his eyes and some crying. been for her some occasions of her life.

We recommend that you watch the video so that you can appreciate how the beautiful former Miss Universe confessed that she is the worst Miss Universe in history, something that you cannot bring and that we will share it with you here on Show News so we recommend that you continue to watch .