The new of Alien is going slowly but surely. While this year will be as stacked as possible when it comes to upcoming sci-fi and fantasy releases, one we’re not going to see is the Alien franchise series run by Noah Hawley. Last year it was learned that the Fargo showrunner – 70% was going to develop a new story in that universe and from there we have not known so many details, but every time the writer speaks we know that he will say something interesting that will help make it worthwhile expect. Especially since coming from also the creator of Legion – 93%, we can only hope for something that could be better than the prequels that have hit theaters lately.

And it’s a bit funny because in fact a large part of the fans of the classic Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% and its sequels are very excited and intrigued by what this new chapter will be like in the franchise. Ridley Scott does not like the idea of ​​doing a series, and that he has been behind the prequels that do not stand out precisely for being from another world. Based on what he once told The Independent, nothing will ever be as good as the first movie, and maybe he’s right, but it’s also quite possible that the writer will hit the mark.

It has been confirmed that the show will take place on Earth, something totally unprecedented within the Alien universe, where the question of “what would happen if these killing machines were ever in our world” always loomed in the background. But we have never seen it, and that is the approach that will take exactly what Hawley is doing. We also know that it will not include Sigourney Weaver’s character Ellen Ripley. His story has been told quite well and he may just not want to mess with it, which can always be a good idea.

Now, Noah hawley He has offered a new update on his work and that is that he will take advantage of the story to touch on the subject of corporations. In a recent conversation with Esquire, he clarified that he will not put aside filmmaker Ridley Scott’s ideas about creationism that he proposes in the Alien prequels, but that he clearly has other ideas about where to take the franchise and that includes the fact that it will be taken. account of corrupt corporations. In his idea, as fascinating as the action in one of these films is the fact that whenever it comes to technology and its advancements, large corporations are willing to do whatever it takes, and in this case to crack the code of immortality.

In the statement shared by The Playlist, Hawley highlights how the first Alien movie is not just about monsters, but about something that is so relevant today:

Alien is a fascinating story because it is not just a monster movie; it’s about how we’re caught between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future, where they both try to kill us. [La serie Alien está] set in the Earth of the future. At this point, I describe it as Edison versus Westinghouse versus Tesla. Someone is going to monopolize electricity. We just don’t know what it is. In the movies, we have this Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is clearly also developing artificial intelligence, but what if there are other companies trying to see immortality in a different way, with cyborg enhancements or transhuman downloads? Which of those technologies is going to win?

For those who saw Legion, Hawley is someone capable of reinventing any subject over which he is allowed creative control. Apparently, the same will happen with the Alien series and that is what excites us so much. In fact, the word reinvent is one that he used when asked by Esquire why this production takes so long, that new updates seem to take as long as the process of making.

That is going very well. It’s going slow, unfortunately, given the scale. I have made some business from reinvention.

Not only does he give us the impression that it will be a great project in every sense of the word, but his statement makes us believe that he is working it in such a way as he would do with one of the Alien films: great film sets, great casts and surely a great budget.

