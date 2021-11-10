. Alina Robert competed in Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2014

There have been many faces that have passed through the years on the catwalks of Nuestra Belleza Latina, and although the Univision program has served as a platform for many young women to make their dream of jumping into the world of entertainment and being successful in the media come true There have been several former contestants who have confessed that the program is not a fairy tale.

One of them was Alina Robert, one of the most famous Cubans who went through the Univision program, who in the eighth edition of the contest, in 2014, became one of the archifavorites to win, having to settle in the end with a fifth place.

And seven years after having participated in the reality show, six of which she has not worked on television, the beautiful ex-queen denounced that analyzing her time on the show, she was subject to manipulation, something that affected her so much, to the point that she did not even You can see images from that time in your life on videos.

“What they do there is the story of Cinderella. These people take girls who have no chance of standing out in the entertainment world and convert them, “said the former contestant of the reality show, in dialogue with La casa Re Maka, from Somos Miami TV, a few months ago. “I have not been able to see the videos of Nuestra Belleza Latina. It was a time in my life in which I felt very manipulated ”.

Alina, who is now dedicated to the world of theater in Miami, also said that being within the program understood that everything is designed to play with the emotions of the contestants, in order to create controversy and interpersonal conflicts that generate higher ratings.

She even remembered how the production made her then ex-boyfriend surprise her by proposing to her, as a rating strategy, even though the show knew that she and he had already finished their romance.

“During the time that you are in the show, you do not have access to the telephone, nor to calls. You could not see the show, there are fights, wars … they work on you with all your emotions so that this is a show, “said the Cuban, noting however that the winner manages to have a remarkable evolution in a short time.

“The one that ends comes out with a tremendous background,” said the young ex-contestant, who confessed that she auditioned three times to the Univision show, and who became the great favorite of the demanding Osmel Sousa.

On whether being Cuban played against her not to be crowned in her year, where the Puerto Rican Aleyda Ortíz won, the former contestant said that on a personal level she did not feel any rejection or discrimination, but on the contrary, a lot of love and support from designers and members of the production, but he said that knowing that people from other Latin countries have a larger population in the United States, it may be something that ultimately counts.

“If their rating is mainly from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Central America and Mexico, those are the people who want to remain representing that brand,” said Alina. “It’s purely business, I feel like that.”

Tell us what you think of Alina’s statements.