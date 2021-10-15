Alitalia turns off its engines after 74 hazardous years of flight to clear the runway for a young startup, ITA, born from its ashes, in an air market that is struggling to recover from the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first flight of Italy Air Transport It was due to take off on Friday at 6:20 a.m. (0420 GMT) from Milan-Linate to Bari, in the south of the country, seven hours after the last landing from Alitalia the day before in Rome, from Cagliari.

Tonight’s Cagliari-Rome flight concludes the history of Alitalia, a symbol around the world, after 74 years and several rescues that failed to keep it afloat and the birth of a new fully state airline with a fleet of 52 aircraft and that It will only hire about 3,000 of the company’s 11,000 former employees.

The Airbus A320 flight that will take off at 22.05 local time (20.05 GMT) from Cagliari (Sardinia) arriving at 23.10 (21.10 GMT) to Rome Fiumicino, with 177 passengers and piloted by Commander Andrea Gioia, It will be the last of the Italian flag carrier, the company of the popes in 169 international trips.

Losses of 1.8 billion euros

Thus ends a story of successes, but also of continuous failures in his management, with losses of 1.8 billion euros for the state coffers, which is now once again responsible, under the watchful eye of the European Union, for another flag airline, Italia Transporte Aéreo (ITA), which can guarantee the first essential flights for connections in the country.

Born May 5, 1947, Alitalia symbolized the economic success of Italy after World War II, becoming the seventh airline in the world in the 70s, before going into a long decline, which has worsened in recent years.

Its history is intertwined with that of the country: the first hostesses arrived on board in 1950, Alitalia became the official carrier of the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960 and surpassed the one million passenger mark, Paul VI was the first Pope to fly in it in 1964 and Antonella Celletti the first woman to fly one of her planes in 1989.

“We attend with deep sadness the end of Alitalia, which was our national flagship, a symbol of the history of this country, “says Laura Facchini, 47, an Alitalia flight attendant for 20 years.

Like so many others, she requested in vain to be hired by the ITA as part of the first batch of 2,800 people hired this year. Between now and 2022, 5,750 employees must be hired, out of a total of 10,500 that Alitalia has.

Millionaire losses and aid

“Many of us are desperate because we no longer have a job. We were very close to this company, very motivated, we always had a smile on our faces,” said this national delegate of the UGL Trasporto Aereo union.

Alitalia unions have carried out a series of demonstrations, protesting against the “discount contracts” offered by the ATI, with pay cuts of up to 20% and even 40% for pilots, and the “sale by parts” of the company.

While the aviation sector has transferred to the ITA, a wholly state-owned company, ground services and maintenance will be sold separately, through tenders, as Brussels demanded during tough negotiations with Rome.

The European Commission gave the green light to the launch in September and authorized the injection of 1.35 billion euros in public funds. Observing “an economic discontinuity” between Alitalia and ITA, it exempted the latter from repaying the “illegal state aid” received by its predecessor.

Over the years, the Italian State has disbursed more than 13,000 million euros to try to build the company, between recapitalizations and bridge loans. But nothing has been done and Alitalia has accumulated losses of 11.4 billion euros between 2000 and 2020.

“The big mistake was not investing in the lucrative long distance market“Andrea Giuricin, an economist specializing in transport at the Bicocca University in Milan, told ..

Especially since low-cost carriers, such as Ryanair and Easyjet, are cutting prices on short-haul routes and the high-speed train It has reduced the travel time between Rome and Milan from six to three hours.

Race to bankruptcy

On the brink of bankruptcy, Alitalia was placed under public administration in 2017, but its situation has further deteriorated under the impact of the Covid-19 crisis that has grounded global airlines.

In 2020, Alitalia lost 2 million euros a day, carrying only 6.3 million passengers, while Ryanair carried 52.1 million and Air France-KLM 34 million.

With a fleet cut in half, with 52 aircraft, including seven wide-body, ITA will have a hard time getting off the ground, says Andrea Giuricin.

“Resist the competition of the giants Air France-KLM and Lufthansa on international routes and from low-cost companies in the national market it is an impossible mission.

Since Alitalia came under public control four years ago, the government has sought buyers to no avail.

In the past, however, Alitalia had attracted suitors, such as Air France-KLM, which submitted an offer in March 2008, but was rejected by Silvio Berlusconi, who came to power shortly after, campaigning on the issue of defending “Italianity.”

Rescued a posteriori by the Italian employers, Alitalia had to be rescued in 2014 by the Emirati company Etihad, which acquired 49% of its capital, without stopping its mad rush towards bankruptcy.

