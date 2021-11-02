Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan via disqualification to clinch UFC 135-pound world title

Aljamain Sterling is the 135-pound world champion and Petr Yan the interim champion of the same division.It seems only a matter of reaching an agreement with the UFC to confirm the rematch between the two. Any other fight would be meaningless. Although TJ Dillashaw said not long ago that the company has told him that he is the new contender for the title.

Aljamain Sterling proposes date to Petr Yan

In this regard, in a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Sterling proposes to Yan to fight in early 2022.

«It was good to know who is the real contender number two, because going to lose against the number, and that’s all that matters, baby.

I want to fight the guy. They pay me to fight the guy. I want to win money. I haven’t been paid, what, like seven months now? So it would be nice to earn some money, and I can’t wait to do it and kick everyone’s butt.

“I will be so petty. I try to be humble with my victories. I always talk shit before the fight with all my opponents, I always try to be humble about wins. But in this one, there is something different and I feel like it deserves it. And anyway, if things knock on wood, they don’t go my way and he decides to do the same, that’s fine.

I’ll eat it. I am a man of my word. I stand behind my words. I have no problem eating shit if I lose. But at the same time, I really feel in my heart that I’m better than this guy, and I can’t wait for everyone to just see it.«.

«If I could fight this guy tomorrow I would, but it obviously doesn’t work like that. I have to make sure I am ready for five rounds, which is not easy. You can’t do that overnight. I’m looking forward to dating again, and finally got answers to questions about Petr Yan’s ability and abilities – he’s the real deal. I think I’m better.

And also makes fun of Dillashaw, telling him that he will have to wait.

«Fuck TJ, wait. That motherfucker can wait. The guy is a fucking cheater. He had a close fight. A lot of people still don’t even think they won the fight by hugging another man.

“Let TJ wait, and it’s not my fault he got his knee ripped off in that fight with (Cory) Sandhagen. That is up to him, so it is what it is. Has to wait, just like everyone else has to wait their turn. You already waited two years, right? You can wait a couple more months.



