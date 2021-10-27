Aljamain Sterling, current UFC 135-pound champion

Aljamain Sterling should be finalizing preparations to defend the 135-pound title this Saturday at UFC 267 against Petr Yan. But he had to undergo a new surgery, so the former champion will fight Cory Sandhagen for the interim championship with the winner facing him sometime in 2022 when he is recovered.

When will Aljamain Sterling return to fight in the UFC?

The bantamweight monarch recently co-hosted the podcast The Fighter vs. The Writer at MMAFighting and announced that he hopes to fight again in early 2022 and that the surgery has changed his life. Thanks to BJPENN.COM for the transcription of Aljamain Sterling’s words.

«I couldn’t be happier with the decision I made. Waking up, sleeping, standing and walking and not having constant pain radiating down my neck changes my life. The quality of life is much higher. I can’t believe I haven’t done this before, if I’m honest«.

«I think January, February, March at the latest. I really don’t want to do anything later. I am getting older and I want to take advantage of my youth. I’d love to try to land three title fights in one year.. That means I would have to win the next one and then try three within a calendar year, which is quite a feat, but I think if I can keep my body healthy I think I could, now that I did the procedure.

“Because when I was younger, I was never really injured. I have these injuries throughout my fighting career, and I prolonged them, I just ignored them, didn’t do the right thing, and made sure they were taken care of before I got to the fight. I just put up with it. That is the mentality of the fighter. Eventually your body hits the ground. So I’m doing the right things now so that I can maintain longevity and keep racing for as long as possible and at the best optimal level that I can.«.

And he is confident of beating Petr Yan if the revenge finally occurs.

I’m in a good place. I think I have made some important progress. I just need more time. Not like Petr Yan, who withdrew from the fight [anterior] for undisclosed reasons. It is not because he did not have his visa. The guy had his visa. It is not because he had COVID because he did not have COVID. It’s not because of an injury, because I saw him work out and I sent him a message on Instagram and he said that he really wants to fight me: ‘Aljo, I really want to fight you but not now, we have to fight later’. Okay, but why? But why are you pulling out of the fight? They are different circumstances.

