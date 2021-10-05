We bring you all the information about HBO Max, the streaming service that is renewed with more content thanks to movie premieres, a new application and, finally, the possibility of enjoying content in UHD.

They have waited until the last minute, but finally HBO has given all the details about the HBO Max subscription in Spain. It is an update that many have been waiting for a long time because it is the revision of the service to fight against the giant Disney +.

And it is that, in addition to expanding the catalog, it seems that Warner is going to take advantage of the update to improve different aspects of the application that, traditionally, have been highly criticized by users.

Without further delay, We tell you all the details of HBO Max in Spain thanks to our colleagues at HobbyConsolas.

Cinema catalog and 4K content

In addition to the news in the catalog, there are two little things that will be very well received by users.

The first is that the application will change to adapt to the new times and be more intuitive, something that was needed.

Nevertheless, what we most expected from HBO was the broadcast in 4KSince its 1,080p codec, let’s put it mildly, was quite ugly to image quality, something many complained about in the new version of Justice League.

Warner has not given many details about the contents in UHD, but it has clarified that recent releases such as Zack Snyder’s tape or the movie premieres that, now, arrive on the platform will be seen in 4K with the option of Dolby Atmos.

Speaking of these stronger contents, a new parental control system will be implemented and there will be endless avatars for different users.

And another novelty that the user will like is the availability of newly released films in theaters. Here we have seen several strategies this last year, the most popular being that of Disney + with its special pass that, for about 20 euros, allows us to see the premiere at home.

This will not be the case here, since HBO Max will take 45 days to release the movie in homes, but you won’t have to pay for an additional pass, so that’s good news because it shortens the waiting time quite a bit.

Of course, this will become available from January 1, so Matrix Resurrections is out of the equation.

Price and availability of HBO Max in Spain

And, in the end, as we anticipated in the headline, the price of HBO Max in Spain will be exactly the same as what we are paying so far.

From October 26 we can enjoy the service for 8.99 euros per month, but there will be an annual subscription offer that will lower this price to 8 euros, 96 euros per year.