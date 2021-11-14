

Banana ketchup is a condiment that emerged in the Philippines in the 19th century as a substitute for the popular tomato version.

Photo: Photo Victoria Shes / Unsplash

Today, following a diet that is as natural as possible and free of processed foods is much more than a trend. Based on this, all kinds of recipes that bring us closer to following a healthier lifestyle have come to light; such is the case of banana ketchup: a recipe that has been all the rage and is gaining popularity every day. This creation is born of innovation and ingenuity, it is the first cousin of the famous tomato ketchup that for years has been one of the favorite condiments of many people in the United States. Although this popular creation caught on in the Philippines, it made its way to the US. through the fast food chain JolliBee, and it became very popular for being an item that appears in their plate of Filipino spaghetti. While banana ketchup may seem like a new trend today, the reality is that it has been around since the 1800s.

Currently, on the shelves of any Philippine supermarket it is very common to find bottles of banana ketchup on the shelves. It is such a popular product that the range of brands is immense. However, in the United States and other parts of the world it is not so easy to find it, that is why many people have taken on the task of making it at home.

What is banana ketchup?

When the United States colonized the Philippines, locals were introduced to a host of new canned foods, including the beloved tomato ketchup. They quickly fell in love and found that it went perfectly with other new foods they used to cook with, such as hot dogs, fried chicken, garlic rice, spam, and French fries. During World War II, the Philippines experienced food shortages and needed to find an alternative to the seasoning they had liked very much. Based on this, Philippine food technologist and pharmaceutical chemist Maria Orosa invented the first tomato sauce made from bananas, which grew abundantly in the Philippines. With the addition of vinegar, sugar and spices, Maria was able to create a sauce similar to tomato sauce and it has remained a staple in Filipino cuisine ever since.

How does banana ketchup taste?

Unsurprisingly, it tastes very similar to tomato ketchup, but much sweeter. However, its texture and flavor are reminiscent of sweet and sour sauce. About its uses, they are immense: it goes well with the typical foods that are flavored with tomato ketchup such as hot dogs, fried chicken, French fries, hamburgers, pizza, marinade sauces and pasta. Its sweetness and acidity counteract salty and crunchy foods very well. The spicy version, while it seems indistinguishable from the original flavor, definitely has some spiciness, so proceed with caution.

How to make homemade banana ketchup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup onion, minced 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced 1-1 / 2 cups ripe, mashed banana (about 3 bananas) 1/2 cup packed brown sugar cup tomato paste 1/2 cup white vinegar 1/2 cup water 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preparation mode:

– Step 1: Sauté

In a medium skillet, sauté onion, jalapeño, and ginger in oil until tender. This process will take 8-10 minutes. Finish by adding the garlic and cook for a couple more minutes.

Add the bananas, brown sugar, tomato paste, vinegar, water, soy sauce and spices, mix well. Reduce heat to low and simmer until well combined and slightly thick, about 10-15 minutes.

– Step 2: Mix

Transfer to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Let cool completely before bottling.

– Step 3: Conservation

Keep bottled banana ketchup refrigerated. It will keep good and fresh for up to two weeks.

