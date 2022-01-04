It’s finally official and we tell you everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the mobile that many of us expected by the end of last year, but which now becomes the most desired of these first months of 2022.

Samsung usually has a problem with leaks and, in recent years, we have seen the company’s plans to present its new models with great fanfare.

And it is that, the last generations of Note, folding and Galaxy S leaked months before the official presentation. Seeing that there was no news about a highly anticipated Galaxy S21 FE, we were afraid that the model would not arrive, but with a few days to finish 2021, an unboxing uncovered the cake.

Now however We already have all the information and the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the new generation of a mobile that we loved in 2019 and that maintains the same philosophy as the first generation: TOP Samsung features at a more attractive price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FESamsung Galaxy S21DisplayDynamic AMOLED 2x | 6.4 “| FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) | 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x | 6.2 inches | 20: 9 format Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) | 120 Hz | HDR10 + | 1,300 nits Processor Snapdragon 888Exynos 2100 | Mali-G78 MP14 RAM and storage 6/8 GB LPDDR5 | 128/256 GB UFS 3.18 GB RAM LPDDR5 | 128 GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 8 Mpx f / 2.4 3x telephoto | 12 Mpx f / 2.2 ultra wide angle | 12 Mpx f / wide angle 1.8 OIS | Front 32 Mpx f / 2.2 Telephoto 64 Mpx f / 2.0 | Ultra wide angle 12 Mpx f / 1.8 120 ° | Wide angle 12 Mpx f / 1.8 | Front 10 Mpx f / 2.2 Battery 4,500 mAh | 25W charging | 15W4,000mAh wireless charging | 25W fast charging | Qi 15W fast wireless chargingAndroidAndroid 12 + One UI 4Android 11 with One UI 3.1Connectivity5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) Dual band | Dual SIM | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC | USB-C 3.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO.5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) Dual band | Dual SIM | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC | USB-C 3.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Dimensions and weight 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 m m | 177 grams 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm | 169 grams

Halfway to the S21 and S21 + keeping that flat screen

The S21 FE is a mobile that follows the design lines of the ‘standard’ S21, but with matte finish sides that perfectly match the different colors that will be available.

We will have a lavender color, a white, an olive green and the black color And, as I said, the sides are matte and the same color as the back.

In this rear we have the camera module very well integrated with a somewhat more classic design that resembles that of its brothers, but without ‘bending’ on the side to merge with the frame of the terminal.

The screen bezels are quite thin and we continue to see the front hole for the camera, something we expected in this model despite the fact that Samsung has already played with the cameras under the screen (in the Fold 3).

Terminal dimensions are between S21 and S21 + and the screen is also positioned at that midpoint with 6.4 “.

It has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and has a refresh rate of 60 or 120 Hz. It is not adaptive like that of its older brothers, but it maintains the same 2x Dynamic AMOLED panel how good it is to watch videos and play games.

And speaking of the latter, what will power the system is the Snapdragon 888, a processor that we know very well, that is very solvent and that offers us great results in all the tasks that we can do on a mobile.

It is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and a single memory of 128 GB with standard UFS 3.1. The battery, meanwhile, is 4,500 mAh with a maximum fast charge of 25 W by cable and 15 W wireless charging.

Same main sensor as its bigger brothers and a 3x telephoto

When we talk about these ranges and, above all, Samsung, the photographic section is key. In this case we have a mix between the sensors of the S21 and the S20 FE.

The main one is the one who clearly wins. This is the same main sensor that we have seen in the S21 and S21 + and, as we saw in the review, we loved it thanks to its contrast and level of detail.

It is a 12 megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel focus technology, optical stabilization for both photo and video (where the S21 is one of the best on the market) and an f / 1.8 aperture.

The sensor is quite large for those 12 megapixels with its 1 / 1.76 “ and the pixels are 1.12 microns in size. As we say, exactly the same characteristics as in the S21 and S21 +.

The wide angle and the TV, on the contrary, are what we find in the Galaxy S20 FE and that, although older, they also left us good feelings.

We have an 8 megapixel telephoto with optical stabilization and aperture f / 2.4 that has a pixel of one micron and a sensor of 1 / 4.4 “.

The wide angle is 12 megapixels f / 2.2 with a pixel of 1.12 micas and a sensor size of 1 / 2.8 “On the front we see a 32 megapixel f / 2.2 camera which is the same, again, as in the F20 FE.

And that regarding the hardware, since if we go to the software, Samsung has emphasized different recording and photo modes.

Thanks to the ISP of the SD 888, we are going to have a new night mode which improves contrast and brightness, but reduces noise thanks to different artificial intelligence algorithms.

We will also be able to record dual video with the front and rear cameras and we will have different lighting and color details for portrait mode.

What can attract the most attention are two details that have become very popular with the Pixel 6 as AI face reconstruction and object removal in photo.

The first is achieved thanks to artificial intelligence in portraits so that there are no blurred faces in photographs, adding detail and texture to both the eyes and the hair and lips.

The second is … what its name suggests: a tool to remove objects (or people) from photos easily. We really want to see how it works when we review the S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch and price

Having seen the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it’s time to see the price and, above all, the release date. As is the custom in practically all manufacturers in recent years, we will not have to wait too long to get hold of it.

And it is that, the launch It is scheduled for this January 11 at a price of 749 euros. Yes, it ‘sticks’ with the current price of one of its brothers, since the S21 can be found at around 700 euros in Amazon, but if you want a bigger screen and greater autonomy, the S21 + is around 800 in PC Components .

So, as you can see, it is halfway between the two both in terms of performance and price and it is up to you to decide which one best suits your needs.