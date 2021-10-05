10/04/2021 at 9:38 PM CEST

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish U21 coach, had the 23 players who make up the call for the matches against Slovakia and Northern Ireland, qualifying for the European of the 2023 category, in the first training session in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas.

They were able to arrive on time, although later than their teammates, the Betis players Juan Miranda and Rodri Sánchez, who suffered a delay in the train that took them from Seville to Madrid this Monday.

De la Fuente and his coaching staff prepared a training session with tactical work from the beginning, starting with concepts of the pressure at the exit of the ball.

It was a session with little physical load, since most of the players had minutes this weekend, even on Sunday, especially Sergio Gómez, who, After starting with Anderlecht in the Belgian classic against Bruges, he took a plane to the capital of Spain.

At the start of training they coincided with the members of the Spanish U-18 team, who are preparing the IV Nations tournament, with the sub-17 of Julen Guerrero and with Santi Denia, who was the coach of many of the players who now make up the U21 and who he greeted in the warm-up.

The Spanish under-21 team, leader of their group with six points out of six possible, will face that of Slovakia on October 8 (8:45 p.m. CEST, -2 GMT) and Northern Ireland on October 12 (8:45 p.m.), both matches at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.