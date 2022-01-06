01/06/2022

On at 13:56 CET

Drafting

The Children’s Lottery has made the morning of Three Kings Day a little more special. Families from all over Spain have been excited about the development of the raffle while having a roscón for breakfast and tearing up the paper from the gifts. The luckiest have concentrated in Logroño, where the first prize, the 41665.

The second prize has been for the number 44469, which has been widely distributed throughout the entire Spanish geography. The third was for 19467, which has also brought luck to various corners of the Peninsula.

Completions

Those who were not lucky and did not take any tenth of the jackpots can still try their luck with the completions.

The two extractions of four figures have been for combinations 0512 and 8387. The lucky ones will take 350 euros per tenth.

The 14 extractions of three figures have gone to for the following combinations: 025, 186, 239, 300, 435, 632, 641, 665, 709, 721, 740, 822, 842 and 851. Those who have any of them will charge 100 euros per tenth.

The five extractions of two figures are for the tenths that end in 41, 48, 50, 80 and 98. For each one there will be 40 euros per tenth.

The refunds have fallen in numbers 2, 5 and 7.

This is a complete list of winning numbers in the Lotería del Niño 2022.