01/03/2022 at 22:08 CET

The Granada CF announced this Monday that all its subscribers, around 15,000, will be able to access the Nuevo Los Cármenes to witness this Saturday’s match against Barcelona, ​​despite the new capacity restrictions for this month of January due to the sixth wave of COVID-19 .

The measures adopted by the health authorities for outdoor sports venues limit the occupation of the Granada stadium, with a capacity for some 20,000 spectators, to a maximum of 75 percent during this month, which does not affect Granada members.

The rojiblanco club, which for this reason it paralyzed the sale of tickets for this match, reported in a statement that all its early season subscribers will be able to access their usual location both in the clash against Barcelona and in the next one as local in January, on the 22nd against Osasuna.

In addition, all those fans who purchased their ticket for the Granada-Barcelona Until Wednesday, December 29, the day on which tickets were sold for that clash, they will also be able to attend the game normally. The new subscribers of the mid-season campaign that the club currently has open will also be able to attend the match against the Catalans as long as they had made their registration until Thursday, December 30.

The rest of the new partners who have carried out or carry out the management from the aforementioned day 30 will be able to access the game before Osasuna, but not to the shock in front of the Barcelona Due to the limitations in the capacity occupation of the stadium, the Granada club specified.

To ensure orderly access to the facility, the grenade has planned entry sections for fans in the games against Barcelona and OsasunaTherefore, depending on the location of their seat in the stadium, each attendee will have to access in a specific time slot.