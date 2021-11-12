DANIEL VIAA

Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 21:46

The Government agreed with PNV and ERC to halve the period of 10 years that was initially set, a measure that has already caused doubts due to its possible unconstitutionality.

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jess Montero, Public Function The Government grants more facilities to interns: non-elimination exams and access without opposition for those who have been in office for more than 10 years.

The interns who occupy a position in the Public Administration “without interruption” since at least January 1, 2016, they can be automatically converted into civil servants. The measure is part of the agreement that the Government has reached with ERC and PNV in the framework of budget negotiations, and in practice it means that interns who accumulate at least five years in the same position will have a permanent position without opposition. .

“These processes, which will be carried out only once, may be subject to negotiation in each of the territorial areas of the State Administration, Autonomous Communities and Local Entities and will respect, in any case, the terms established in this regulation”, explains the agreement. “That means that The power to convert these workers into permanent ones will be of each Administration“, they add from Public Function.

And the normal thing would be that most of the areas of the Administration apply this measure to cut the temporality. The sector in which there is a greater problem with this situation is the autonomous, and that is precisely why PNV and ERC have pressed to close this agreement with which Pas Vasco and Catalua, as well as the rest of the communities, will be able to reduce the high levels of temporary workers.

The agreement, furthermore, halves the 10 years previously set to be able to convert the temporary ones into permanent ones. In July, and very pressured by the deadlines to approve the decree with which she wants to reduce the temporality in the Public Administration, the Minister of Public Function, María Jess Montero, carried out the measure agreeing that the interim with those 10 years old could be made fixed without examination.

The decree, in reality, was the responsibility of Miquel Iceta, who just a few days before was separated from the Ministries of Territorial Policy and Public Function to assume Culture and Sports. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, decided that Montero would assume the portfolio managed by the Public Administration, with which the also responsible for the Treasury had to defend, negotiate and yield in an inherited decree and with which the Executive wants to reduce the temporality by below 8%, as required by Brussels.

That assignment to 10-year-old interns could be made permanent without examination has already generated a lot of controversy, and even its possible unconstitutionality was noted since to obtain a civil servant position it is essential to have passed an exam, to have passed a test. Only in very exceptional cases, such as the transfer of powers to the autonomous communities, do they allow such a measure. And there are many doubts that the process of reduction of temporary employment in the Administration complies with that case of exceptionality.

Now, the Government has once again given in to the demands of ERC and PNV, who have already warned that they want to obtain greater revenues from their support for the General State Budgets (PGE) of 2021. And without a doubt they have achieved it, since they will be able to sell the measure in their respective communities with a new achievement against Madrid, that is , which the Basque Nationalist Party has been doing for decades. But first, the measure will have to be approved in Congress and, much more important, justify its constitutionality, something that will depend largely on the final wording of the text.

