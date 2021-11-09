A review of all the Mexican champions who achieved an absolute world title in 4 categories or more and of the four organizations

As a boxing lover, you should know that there are four main bodies that regulate the sport: World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (FIB) and World Boxing Organization (WBO). We review the select champions of the country who achieved the title in four or more different categories in these four organisms. In addition, we are going to see who of these boxers are still active and with chances of fighting for a title again, so the next time you are in the bookmakers you will know why you should bet Mexican. We will only include boxers born in the country or who have represented this flag.

Erik morales

Known as “El Terrible”, the former Mexican champion was the first of his nationality to be crowned in 4 different categories: Super Bantamweight in 1997, Feather in 2000, Super Feather in 2003 and finally Superlight in 2011. A year later, he decided to retire having made history in his country.

Jorge Arce

Known as “El Travieso”, Arce won world titles in 4 different categories, becoming the second Mexican to do so. Champion in Mini Fly, Super Fly, Super Bantamweight and Gallo. It was permanently retired in 2014.

Juan Manuel Marquez

Another Mexican boxer on the list of the best in history. “Dynamite” was established in 4 different categories: Featherweight (2003-2006), Super Featherweight (2007-2008), Lightweight (2009-2011) and finally the Superlightweight (2012-2013). Additionally, he won the WBO “Champion of the Decade” title against Manny Pacquiao in 2012. He retired in 2017.

Saul Alvarez

The only one on this select list that is still active. Known as “Canelo” is another of the Mexicans who sits at the big table of world boxing. He won world titles in 4 categories. Super Middleweight Champion 2011 (Losing the title against Floyd Maywether Jr, the only loss in his history) and 2016. He also won the Middleweight title in 2015, the Super Middleweight in 2018 (titles that still belong to him) and Semi-complete in 2019. ¿ Will he be able to get a title in another category and become the first Mexican in history to do it in 5 different categories?

Leodegario Santa Cruz and Abner Mares

Although they have not won titles in 4 different categories, they are the only two Mexicans in activity who have won it three times. Will they be able to do it one more time? Leo Santa Cruz captured the Bantamweight title in 2012, Super Bantamweight in 2013 and Super Featherweight Champion in 2015. Abner Mares won Bantamweight titles in 2007, Super Bantamweight in 2012 and Featherweight (WBA) in 2013.

Thinking ahead

All of them are great stars of Mexican boxing. If you want to bet on national boxing, remember these names because they are synonymous with titles and (almost) assured victories: Canelo Álvarez, Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares.