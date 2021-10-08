10/08/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

Artur Lopez

The Paris saint germain dominates the list of ten nominees for Yashin Trophy with Donnarumma and Keylor as candidates. The French team starts with the advantage of having a double presence among the favorites. France Football has published this Friday, October 8, the applicants for the second edition of the award. The prestigious magazine will announce the winners at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on November 29th.

The Italian goalkeeper and the Costa Rican promise a passionate duel to occupy the goal of PSG this season. Donnarumma’s saves were vital to Italy’s achievement of Euro 2020. For his part, Keylor helped the Parisians reach the semifinals of the Champions League, after the meritorious victory against the reigning champions, Bayern Munich.

Along with them, two colossi of La Liga, Courtois and Oblak, they aspire to the Yashin Trophy. Ederson, Mendy, Schmeichel, Emiliano Martínez, Neuer and Handanovic complete the list. All of them have lifted a trophy at the club or national level except for Schmeichel and Courtois himself. However, the Real Madrid goalkeeper led his team with magnificent interventions to the semifinals of the European Cup. Meanwhile, Schmeichel supported the Danish team on the way to the semi-finals of the European Championship, which ended in extra time with a goal from Harry Kane.

The absence of large gatekeepers from the cache Ter Stegen and Alisson It is striking, although their respective teams, Barça and Liverpool, have had a discreet year. The Brazilian goalkeeper was the winner of the last installment. In fact, the list has evolved so much since the first edition in 2019, that only Ederson repeats nomination.