10/08/2021

On at 17:18 CEST

The Ballon d’Or 2021 it’s here. This Friday ‘France Football’, the French magazine that organizes the most important individual football trophy in the world, will announce the names of all the nominees and nominees for the award that recognizes the best footballers of last season.

All nominees

Throughout this Friday, the gala magazine will announce the 30 candidates for the men’s Ballon d’Or, the 20 candidates for the women’s Ballon d’Or, the 10 finalists for the Kopa Award for the best young player and the 10 finalists for the Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper . These trophies will be awarded on next November 29 at a face-to-face gala in Paris, thus recovering a tradition that was broken due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the suspension of the last edition.

The last to win the award was Leo Messi, who won his sixth Ballon d’Or in 2020 and is the great favorite to win his seventh award. Lewandowski and the Italian Jorginho are two of the other great candidates.

In the female category, favoritism is taken by several Barça players, after the triplet achieved by the culé team last season. Alexia, Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen they are some of the players with more options to achieve it.

Alexia Putellas is the first Barça player to appear among the 20 finalists for the Ballon d’Or. Without a doubt, the Blaugrana captain is the great favorite to win the award.

Alexia Putellas talks about FC Barcelona

| @FC Barcelona

First five nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or:

Alexia putellas Magdalena Eriksson Marie-Antoinette Katoto Sam Kerr Stina Blackstenius

We recall that the last winner of the greatest individual award for footballers was Leo Messi in 2019, winning his sixth Ballon d’Or. This year, the Argentine starts again as a favorite.

In half an hour the first block of finalists for the women’s Ballon d’Or will be announced.

The trophies will be delivered on November 29 in Paris at a face-to-face gala, unlike last year, when the contest had to be suspended due to Covid-19.

Buenas tardes! Welcome to the narration of the list of the 30 candidates for the Men’s Ballon d’Or, the 20 candidates for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, the 10 finalists for the Kopa Award for the best young player and the 10 finalists for the Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper.

