1979

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 2 and 1

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen beat Zoeller-H. Green, 3 and 2

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 3 and 2

A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 5 and 4

A. Garrido loses to M. Hayes, 1 hole

S. Ballesteros loses to Nelson, 3 and 2

1981

M. Piñero-Langer lost to Treviño-Nelson, 1 hole

J. Mª Cañizares-Smyth beat Rogers-Lietzke, 6 and 5

M. Piñero-Langer beat Floyd-Irwin, 2 and 1

J. Mª Cañizares Smyth lost to Nicklaus-T. Watson, 3 and 2

M. Piñero-Langer lost to Nicklaus-T. Watson, 3 and 2

M. Piñero beats J. Pate, 4 and 2

J. Mª Cañizares loses to Irwin, 1 hole

1983

J. Mª Cañizares-Torrance beat Floyd-Gilder, 4 and 3

S. Ballesteros-Way lose to Kite-Peete, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Way beat Floyd-Strange, 1 hole

S. Ballesteros-Way tied with Morgan-J. Haas

J. Mª Cañizares-Torrance lost to Morgan-L. Wadkins, 7 and 5

S. Ballesteros-Way beat T. Watson-Gilder, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros ties with Zoeller

J. Mª Cañizares draws with L. Wadkins

1985

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat Strange-O’Meara, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat North-Jacobsen, 2 and 1

J-Mª Cañizares-Langer tie with Stadler-Sutton

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero lose to O’Meara-L. Wadkins, 3 and 2

J. Mª Cañizares-Rivero beat Kite-Peete, 7 and 5

S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat Stadler-Sutton, 5 and 4

M. Piñero defeats L. Wadkins, 3 and 1

S. Ballesteros draws with Kite

Rivero loses to Peete, 1 hole

J. Mª Cañizares beats Zoeller, 2 holes

1987

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Nelson-Stewart, 1 hole

Rivero-Brand Jr beat Crenshaw-S. Simpson, 3 and 2

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Strange-Kite, 2 and 1

Rivero-Brand Jr lost to Strange-Kite, 3 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Stewart-Crenshaw, 1 hole

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal lost to Sutton-Mize, 2 and 1

Olazábal loses to Stewart, 2 holes

Rivero loses to S. Simpson, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros defeats Strange, 2 and 1

1989

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal tied with T. Watson-Beck

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat T. Watson-O’Meara, 6 and 5

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Kite-Strange, 1 hole

Langer-J. Mª Cañizares lost with Kite-McCumber, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Calcavecchia-K. Green, 4 and 2

S. Ballesteros loses to Azinger, 1 hole

Olazábal beats Stewart, 1 hole

J. Mª Cañizares beats K. Green, 1 hole

1991

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Azinger-Beck, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Azinger-Beck, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Couples-Floyd, 3 and 2

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal tie with Couples-Stewart

S. Ballesteros defeats Levi, 3 and 2

Olazábal loses to Azinger, 2 holes

1993

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal lose with Kite-Love III, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Kite-Love III, 4 and 3

S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Kite-Love III, 2 and 1

Olazábal-Haeggman lose to Floyd-Stewart, 2 and 1

S. Ballesteros loses to Gallagher Jr, 3 and 2

Olazábal loses to Floyd, 2 holes

nineteen ninety five

S. Ballesteros-Gilford beat Faxon-Jacobsen, 4 and 3

S. Ballesteros-Gilford lose to J. Haas-Mickelson, 3 and 2

S. Ballesteros loses to Lehman, 4 and 3

1997

Olazábal-Rocca beat Love III-Mickelson, 1 hole

Olazábal-Rocca lose to Hoch-Janzen, 1 hole

I. Garrido-Parnevik tie with Mickelson-Lehman

Olazábal-I. Garrido tied with Mickelson-Lehman

Olazábal-Rocca beat Couples-Love III, 5 and 4

I. Garrido-Parnevik tie with Woods-Leonard

Olazábal loses to Janzen, 1 hole

I. Garrido loses to Lehman, 7 and 6

1999

García-Parnevik beat Lehman-Woods, 2 and 1

Jiménez-Harrington tie with Love III-Stewart

Garcia-Parnevik beat Mickelson-Furyk, 1 hole

Jiménez-Olazábal beat Sutton-Maggert, 2 and 1

Jiménez-Harrington lose to S. Pate-Woods, 1 hole

García-Parnevik beat Stewart-Leonard, 3 and 2

García-Parnevik tie with Love III-Duval

Jiménez-Olazábal tie with Leonard-Sutton

Jiménez loses to S. Pate, 2 and 1

Olazábal ties with Leonard

Garcia loses to Furyk, 4 and 3

2002

Garcia-Westwood beat Duval-Love III, 4 and 3

Garcia-Westwood beat Woods-Calcavecchia, 2 and 1

Garcia-Westwood beat Cink-Furyk, 2 and 1

Garcia-Westwood lose to Woods-Love III, 1 hole

Garcia loses to Toms, 1 hole

2004

Jiménez-Clarke beat Love III-C. Campbell, 5 and 4

Garcia-Westwood beat Toms-Furyk, 5 and 3

Jiménez-Levet lost to Di Marco-J. Haas, 3 and 2

Garcia-Donald beat Perry-Cink, 2 and 1

Garcia-Westwood tie with J. Haas-Di Marco

Jiménez-Levet lose to Mickelson-Toms, 4 and 3

Garcia-Donald beat Furyk-Funk, 1 hole

Garcia beats Mickelson, 3 and 2

Jiménez loses to Di Marco, 1 hole

2006

García-Olazábal beat Toms-Wetterich, 3 and 2

Garcia-Donald beat Woods-Furyk, 2 holes

García-Olazábal beat Mickelson-Di Marco, 3 and 2

Garcia-Donald beat Mickelson-Toms, 2 and 1

Garcia loses to Cink, 4 and 3

Olazábal beats Mickelson, 2 and 1

2008

Garcia-Westwood tie with Perry-Furyk

García-Jiménez lose to Leonard-Mahan, 4 and 2

Jiménez-McDowell tie with Leonard-Mahan

Garcia-Casey tie with Stricker-Curtis

Garcia loses to Kim, 5 and 4

Jiménez loses to Furyk, 2 and 1

2010

Jiménez-Hanson lose to Woods-Stricker

Hanson-Jiménez beat B. Watson-Overton, 2 holes

Jiménez beats B. Watson, 4 and 3

2012

Garcia-Donald lose to Bradley-Mickelson, 4 and 3

García-Colsaerts lose to Dufner-Z. Johnson, 2 and 1

Garcia-Donald beat Woods-Stricker, 1 hole

Garcia beats Furyk, 1 hole

2014

Garcia-McIlroy lose to Mickelson-Bradley, 1 hole

Garcia-McIlroy tie with Fowler-Walker

García-McIlroy beat Furyk-Mahan, 3 and 2

Garcia beats Furyk, 1 hole

2016

Garcia-Kaymer lose to Walker-Z. Johnson, 4 and 2

Garcia-R. Cabrera beat Holmes / Moore, 3 and 2

Garcia-R. Cabrera tied with Reed-Spieth

Garcia-Kaymer lose to Mickelson / Kuchar, 2 and 1

Garcia ties with Mickelson

R. Cabrera beats Walker, 3 and 2

2018

Rahm-McIlroy lose to Koepka-Finau, 1 hole

Garcia-Noren beat Mickelson-DeChambeau, 5 and 4

Rahm-Poulter lose to Thomas-Spieth, 2 and 1

García-McIlroy beat Finau-Koepka, 2 and 1

García-Noren lose to B. Watson and W. Simspon, 3 and 2

Garcia beats Fowler, 2 and 1

Rahm beats Woods, 2 and 1