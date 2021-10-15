1979
A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 2 and 1
A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen beat Zoeller-H. Green, 3 and 2
A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 3 and 2
A. Garrido-S. Crossbowmen lose to L. Wadkins-Nelson, 5 and 4
A. Garrido loses to M. Hayes, 1 hole
S. Ballesteros loses to Nelson, 3 and 2
1981
M. Piñero-Langer lost to Treviño-Nelson, 1 hole
J. Mª Cañizares-Smyth beat Rogers-Lietzke, 6 and 5
M. Piñero-Langer beat Floyd-Irwin, 2 and 1
J. Mª Cañizares Smyth lost to Nicklaus-T. Watson, 3 and 2
M. Piñero-Langer lost to Nicklaus-T. Watson, 3 and 2
M. Piñero beats J. Pate, 4 and 2
J. Mª Cañizares loses to Irwin, 1 hole
1983
J. Mª Cañizares-Torrance beat Floyd-Gilder, 4 and 3
S. Ballesteros-Way lose to Kite-Peete, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros-Way beat Floyd-Strange, 1 hole
S. Ballesteros-Way tied with Morgan-J. Haas
J. Mª Cañizares-Torrance lost to Morgan-L. Wadkins, 7 and 5
S. Ballesteros-Way beat T. Watson-Gilder, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros ties with Zoeller
J. Mª Cañizares draws with L. Wadkins
1985
S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat Strange-O’Meara, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat North-Jacobsen, 2 and 1
J-Mª Cañizares-Langer tie with Stadler-Sutton
S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero lose to O’Meara-L. Wadkins, 3 and 2
J. Mª Cañizares-Rivero beat Kite-Peete, 7 and 5
S. Ballesteros-M. Piñero beat Stadler-Sutton, 5 and 4
M. Piñero defeats L. Wadkins, 3 and 1
S. Ballesteros draws with Kite
Rivero loses to Peete, 1 hole
J. Mª Cañizares beats Zoeller, 2 holes
1987
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Nelson-Stewart, 1 hole
Rivero-Brand Jr beat Crenshaw-S. Simpson, 3 and 2
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Strange-Kite, 2 and 1
Rivero-Brand Jr lost to Strange-Kite, 3 and 1
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Stewart-Crenshaw, 1 hole
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal lost to Sutton-Mize, 2 and 1
Olazábal loses to Stewart, 2 holes
Rivero loses to S. Simpson, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros defeats Strange, 2 and 1
1989
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal tied with T. Watson-Beck
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat T. Watson-O’Meara, 6 and 5
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Kite-Strange, 1 hole
Langer-J. Mª Cañizares lost with Kite-McCumber, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Calcavecchia-K. Green, 4 and 2
S. Ballesteros loses to Azinger, 1 hole
Olazábal beats Stewart, 1 hole
J. Mª Cañizares beats K. Green, 1 hole
1991
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Azinger-Beck, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Azinger-Beck, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Couples-Floyd, 3 and 2
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal tie with Couples-Stewart
S. Ballesteros defeats Levi, 3 and 2
Olazábal loses to Azinger, 2 holes
1993
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal lose with Kite-Love III, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Kite-Love III, 4 and 3
S. Ballesteros-Olazábal beat Kite-Love III, 2 and 1
Olazábal-Haeggman lose to Floyd-Stewart, 2 and 1
S. Ballesteros loses to Gallagher Jr, 3 and 2
Olazábal loses to Floyd, 2 holes
nineteen ninety five
S. Ballesteros-Gilford beat Faxon-Jacobsen, 4 and 3
S. Ballesteros-Gilford lose to J. Haas-Mickelson, 3 and 2
S. Ballesteros loses to Lehman, 4 and 3
1997
Olazábal-Rocca beat Love III-Mickelson, 1 hole
Olazábal-Rocca lose to Hoch-Janzen, 1 hole
I. Garrido-Parnevik tie with Mickelson-Lehman
Olazábal-I. Garrido tied with Mickelson-Lehman
Olazábal-Rocca beat Couples-Love III, 5 and 4
I. Garrido-Parnevik tie with Woods-Leonard
Olazábal loses to Janzen, 1 hole
I. Garrido loses to Lehman, 7 and 6
1999
García-Parnevik beat Lehman-Woods, 2 and 1
Jiménez-Harrington tie with Love III-Stewart
Garcia-Parnevik beat Mickelson-Furyk, 1 hole
Jiménez-Olazábal beat Sutton-Maggert, 2 and 1
Jiménez-Harrington lose to S. Pate-Woods, 1 hole
García-Parnevik beat Stewart-Leonard, 3 and 2
García-Parnevik tie with Love III-Duval
Jiménez-Olazábal tie with Leonard-Sutton
Jiménez loses to S. Pate, 2 and 1
Olazábal ties with Leonard
Garcia loses to Furyk, 4 and 3
2002
Garcia-Westwood beat Duval-Love III, 4 and 3
Garcia-Westwood beat Woods-Calcavecchia, 2 and 1
Garcia-Westwood beat Cink-Furyk, 2 and 1
Garcia-Westwood lose to Woods-Love III, 1 hole
Garcia loses to Toms, 1 hole
2004
Jiménez-Clarke beat Love III-C. Campbell, 5 and 4
Garcia-Westwood beat Toms-Furyk, 5 and 3
Jiménez-Levet lost to Di Marco-J. Haas, 3 and 2
Garcia-Donald beat Perry-Cink, 2 and 1
Garcia-Westwood tie with J. Haas-Di Marco
Jiménez-Levet lose to Mickelson-Toms, 4 and 3
Garcia-Donald beat Furyk-Funk, 1 hole
Garcia beats Mickelson, 3 and 2
Jiménez loses to Di Marco, 1 hole
2006
García-Olazábal beat Toms-Wetterich, 3 and 2
Garcia-Donald beat Woods-Furyk, 2 holes
García-Olazábal beat Mickelson-Di Marco, 3 and 2
Garcia-Donald beat Mickelson-Toms, 2 and 1
Garcia loses to Cink, 4 and 3
Olazábal beats Mickelson, 2 and 1
2008
Garcia-Westwood tie with Perry-Furyk
García-Jiménez lose to Leonard-Mahan, 4 and 2
Jiménez-McDowell tie with Leonard-Mahan
Garcia-Casey tie with Stricker-Curtis
Garcia loses to Kim, 5 and 4
Jiménez loses to Furyk, 2 and 1
2010
Jiménez-Hanson lose to Woods-Stricker
Hanson-Jiménez beat B. Watson-Overton, 2 holes
Jiménez beats B. Watson, 4 and 3
2012
Garcia-Donald lose to Bradley-Mickelson, 4 and 3
García-Colsaerts lose to Dufner-Z. Johnson, 2 and 1
Garcia-Donald beat Woods-Stricker, 1 hole
Garcia beats Furyk, 1 hole
2014
Garcia-McIlroy lose to Mickelson-Bradley, 1 hole
Garcia-McIlroy tie with Fowler-Walker
García-McIlroy beat Furyk-Mahan, 3 and 2
Garcia beats Furyk, 1 hole
2016
Garcia-Kaymer lose to Walker-Z. Johnson, 4 and 2
Garcia-R. Cabrera beat Holmes / Moore, 3 and 2
Garcia-R. Cabrera tied with Reed-Spieth
Garcia-Kaymer lose to Mickelson / Kuchar, 2 and 1
Garcia ties with Mickelson
R. Cabrera beats Walker, 3 and 2
2018
Rahm-McIlroy lose to Koepka-Finau, 1 hole
Garcia-Noren beat Mickelson-DeChambeau, 5 and 4
Rahm-Poulter lose to Thomas-Spieth, 2 and 1
García-McIlroy beat Finau-Koepka, 2 and 1
García-Noren lose to B. Watson and W. Simspon, 3 and 2
Garcia beats Fowler, 2 and 1
Rahm beats Woods, 2 and 1