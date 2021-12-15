12/14/2021

On at 23:54 CET

SPORT.es

After finishing the second phase of the Copa del Rey in 2021, a total of 56 teams are competing for the ticket to be in the next round of the competition, round of 32, where they will already enter Barça, Real Madrid, Atlético and Atheltic.

What teams have qualified for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey?

First division

Spanish

Celta Vigo

Second division

Fuenlabrada

Saragossa

Girona

First RFEF

Alcoyano

Linares

Rayo Majadahonda

When is the draw for the Copa del Rey round of 32 held?

The draw for the next phase of the Copa del Rey will be held on Friday, December 17 at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The matches corresponding to this phase will be played at the beginning of January 2022.