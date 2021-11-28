11/28/2021 at 7:58 PM CET

The Chatelet Theater in Paris will host the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony this Monday. A gala, organized by France Football magazine, in which FC Barcelona will be represented by a player from the men’s team, Pedri gonzalez, and five female players: Alexia Putellas, Sandra Paños, Lieke Martens, Irene Paredes and Jennifer Hermoso.

The men’s Ballon d’Or has a very clear favorite, the Argentine Leo Messi, now in the ranks of PSG but Barça from January to June. The Argentine, if the forecasts are confirmed, will raise its seventh trophy thanks to the Copa del Rey won as a Barça player against Athletic in Seville (0-4) – he scored a double – and the eighth Pichichi in the League (30 goals in 30 games). Likewise, the first trophy with the national team will pass in the decision: the America’s Cup. In this trophy, in addition, the Rosario star was chosen as the best player in the competition in addition to being the greatest assistant (five), the top scorer with four goals (a distinction shared with the Colombian Luis Fernando Díaz) and being part of the ideal team.

In this section only the barcelonista will compete Pedri gonzalez, without options before ‘sacred cows’ like himself Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé, to name the players with the most names at the moment in the football universe.

Choices

Where there are options, and very real ones of success, is in the Women’s Golden Ball, in which up to five FC Barcelona players compete: Alexia, Martens, Jenni, Paredes y Paños. If any of them were proclaimed champion, it would put the icing on the cake to an unforgettable 2021 after the triplet (League, Cup and Champions League) and the high football level exhibited in the three competitions. The rumor mill suggests that Alexia could succeed the American Megan Rapinoe, winner in 2019. In 2020 France Football did not award the awards for the pandemic.

The Mollet del Vallès footballer, MVP in the Cup final, was also distinguished last August as the best midfielder and the best European player by UEFA. In that same gala they were awarded Sandra Cloths (best goalkeeper), Irene Paredes (best defense) and Jenni Beautiful (best forward). The award for the best coach went to Barça Lluís Cortés, now on the bench for the Ukraine women’s team.

Pedri González does have options to win the Kopa trophy, awarded since 2018 to the best footballer under 21 in the world. The Canarian midfielder burst into force last season and was one of the revelations of the year. Pedri, who will not play until 2022 due to injury, stood out in the ranks of FC Barcelona but also in those of the Spanish senior team of Luis Enrique Martínez, with whom he took part in the European Cup of Nations, proclaiming himself a semifinalist. He also shone with the Spanish Olympic team of Luis De la Fuente, in the Tokyo Games, with which the silver medal was hung.

The azulgrana will have a great competition in this award for which they will also compete Jamal musiala (Bayern), Giovanni reyna and Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) or Ryan gravenberch (Ajax), to name some of the promising youngsters that are already a reality.

FC Barcelona will not have representation in the trophy Yashin, awarded since 2019 to the best goalkeeper in the world. The competition will be fierce among the goalkeepers who aspire to the award for being among the nominated cracks as Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Oblak and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among other great fence guards.

All nominees

Men’s Golden BallAwarded since 1956 to the best soccer player in the worldNominees

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolò Barella (Inter), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lionel Messi (PSG), Luka Modri ​​& cacute; (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (PSG), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Luis Suárez (Atlético).

Women’s Golden BallAwarded since 2018 to the best soccer player in the worldNominated

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Stina Blackstenius (Häcken), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Sandra Paños (FC Barcelona), Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Irene Paredes (FC Barcelona), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Ellen White (Manchester City), Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyon), Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) and Kadidiatou Diani (PSG).

Kopa Trophy Awarded since 2018 to the best footballer under 21 in the worldNominees

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Pedri González (FC Barcelona), Jérémy Doku (Stade Rennais), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund ), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Nuno Mendes (PSG).

Yashin TrophyAwarded since 2019 to the best goalkeeper in the worldNominees

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Keylor Navas (PSG), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Jan Oblak (Atlético) , Samir Handanovic (Inter) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern).