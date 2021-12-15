The ITV brings some important changes for 2022, and you must know them to obtain a favorable result and continue driving.

Passing the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) with a favorable result is a necessary step to ensure that your car is in good condition and can drive normally.

Using the car when your ITV has expired or you have not passed it is a reason for financial sanction, with the most common fines ranging between 200 and 500 euros.

Due to this, it is important to know the news and changes that the ITV introduces in its inspections from time to time.

The last of them was this summer, when the malfunction of the ABS braking system began to be considered a serious defect, which means an immediate suspension.

The same is already the case with the detachment of the rear-view mirrors, which has become a serious defect and is a failure.

At this point in the year it is time to find out what news will enter the ITV of 2022, so that you can overcome it without problems.

The main change that you should take into account has to do with the verification and proper functioning of the ADAS; and they may also start to check the noise control.

ADAS review

The Implementing Regulation 2019/621 of the European Commission obliges vehicle manufacturers to provide the ITV with data on the operation of driving assistants (ADAS).

The ADAS are help systems that act on the main causes of traffic accidents: distractions, fatigue, excessive speed or drowsiness of the driver.

The aim is to reduce human errors as much as possible and thus cause fewer accidents on the road.

Some of the ADAS that you can find in a car today are the collision warning, the pedestrian detection system, the lane departure warning or the blind spot warning.

Over the next few years, more are expected to arrive, so new cars that have these approved systems will have to ensure their proper functioning to pass the ITV.

As of 2022, The ITV will electronically review the ADAS data of your car and thus check that they work correctly.

In the event that one of them has faults, you will have to go to a workshop to have it fixed and thus be able to carry it out properly, as is already the case with other vehicle components.

Remember that you cannot check the operation of the ADAS, so only by going to a workshop before the ITV will you be able to know if they are in good condition.

Noise control

There is no specific date for this test to come into force, but Directive 2014/45 / EU of the European Commission dictates that it must be put into practice before May 2023, so it cannot be ruled out that some stations will already follow it in 2022.

This new test will measure the noise produced by the exhaust system of some vehicles. The intention is that cars that exceed a certain level of decibels cannot continue to circulate.

Drivers who face this test will be those with suspicions of having modified their exhaust pipe, so not all will have to pass it.

Throughout 2022, more details about the ITV’s noise control will be known.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.