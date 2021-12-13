12/13/2021

On at 13:53 CET

Today it was celebrated from 13 hours, at the headquarters of the UEFA from Nyon, the play-off draw that belongs to the Europa League round of 32. The three classified Spanish teams, Barça, Real Sociedad and Real BetisYou already know what rivals they will have in this next round that faces 16 teams from the second competition on the European continent.

Is UEFA Europa League play-off knockout round has been introduced for the first time this season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed from the Champions League group stage. Winners of all eight play-off ties advance to round of 16 (the eight group winners have already qualified for it) and the losers are eliminated.

A draw with some difference compared to the other seasons. The rule of the value of the goals in the opposite field has been eliminatedSo if the playoffs are tied after 180 minutes they will go to extra time regardless of the number of goals scored by each team at home and away. If the teams do not tie the tie after the extra 30 minutes, they will go to the penalty shoot-out.

The matches of outbound are scheduled for February 17 and back a week later.

These are the eight heats to be played in the play-off:

Sevilla FC – Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta BC – Olympiakos

RB Leipzig – Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona – SSC Napoli

Zenit Saint Petersburg – Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund – Rangers FC

FC Sheriff – Sporting de Braga

FC Porto – SS Lazio