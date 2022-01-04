Asus has been planted at CES 2022 in Las Vegas with a lot of equipment to play with, but as usual, its Zephyrus Duo is the one that attracts the most attention thanks to its double screen and the latest components. However, it is not the only Zephyrus that has been presented this afternoon and is accompanied by the new G14.

Asus’ spearhead for these first few months is the Zephyrus Duo 16. We have already analyzed some Duo to play with and this generation not only makes more sense, but also wants to become the perfect laptop for work and play.

Let’s start talking about the screen, since it is spectacular. For starters, it has Dolby Vision and has 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. It is a MiniLED panel with DisplayHDR 1000, making it one of the most advanced in terms of HDR on the market.

It has QHD resolution at 165 Hz and is a great option, especially to enjoy video games.

However, there is a version with a panel called ROG Nebula Display which has two different resolutions and Hz rates almost natively.

A) Yes, we will be able to play FullHD at 240 Hz or choose to put 4K resolution when editing photos or video, but with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This display also complies with 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

Now, if the screen is a real pass, the interior is not far behind. We will be able to put up to Ryzen 9 6980HX, one of the most cutting-edge processors today next to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

The processor has liquid metal for dissipation, as well as fans with a new design that, from Asus, claim that they are very quiet.

The RAM is DDR5, we will be able to configure up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 in Raid 0 and we have support for HDMI 2.1, so we can connect it to a compatible monitor or TV to enjoy the best image quality.

The Zephyrus G14 are full AMD with liquid metal dissipation

On the other hand we have the renewal of the G14. The G14 is a small laptop, but a tough one thanks to its components and the 2020 version loved it for both gaming and work.

This new generation comes with ROB Nebula Display panels in 16:10 format with very, very thin bezels and practically no chin, but with a webcam with Windows Hello on top. This is accurate, as the previous generation did not have a camera.

The panel has QHD resolution, a refreshment of 120 Hz, a response of 3 milliseconds, a brightness of 500 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Like the Duo 16, it supports Dolby Vision.

Inside we have 4,800 MHz DDR5 RAM and a CPU and GPU combo from AMD. The processor is up to the Ryzen 9 and the GPU can be the RX 6800S.

However, both the GPU and the processor have dissipation by vapor chamber and liquid metal, which has allowed Asus to increase the consumption (and, therefore, the power) of the GPU up to 105 W.

And in design it is a fairly compact laptop with a weight of 1.65 kg, a thickness of 18.5 millimeters and an LED panel on the lid that we will be able to customize.,