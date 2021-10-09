Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked to Google thanks to official product pages through a British chain of stores.

It is not news that a technology company ends up infiltrating most of its product specifications within days of its presentation, and Google is no exception with the Pixel 6, which have just been leaked through a British chain of stores.

It was not a leaker, nor an employee, but the British retailer Carphone Warehouse which has even published several pages with an overview detailing both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (already retired), and hunted by the fastest on social networks.

As the leaker was able to capture in time Evan blass, we can see different pages with a general description about these two devices that had already been previously filtered in certain details, but now we practically already have everything.

As already known, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature Google’s Tensor processor and also the next-generation Titan M2 security chip, stating those of Mountain View in the leaked pages that its processor will provide “up to 80% more performance compared to the Pixel 5”.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch screen with adjustable refresh rate in high brightness mode, while the pro model features a 6.7-inch LTPO display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both models will have IP68 and Gorilla Glass Victus certification, which increases their resistance to all types of inclement weather such as scratches and bumps.

As far as battery goes, the standard Pixel 6 note that it can last up to 48 hours through extreme battery saver mode and features 30W fast wired charging.

A rather surprising thing, is that in the description of the product it is stated that Google will provide up to five years of security updates in the United States to these two phones, which is certainly above the average for manufacturers in the Android ecosystem.

But it is, without a doubt, in the cameras where these two great devices that will try to monopolize part of the high-end range will stand out in the coming months. On the one hand, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 50MP main sensor, 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide at the rear. This pro model will offer 4X optical zoom and 20X super res zoom.

Corroborated Google Pixel 6 Pro details 👀📱6.7-inch 120Hz Smooth Display ⬇️Refresh rate drops to 10Hz w / LTPO 🔋All-day battery life even with 5G 😳Average battery life during testing was 34hrs🔌50% charge in 30mins w / 30W adapter 😏23W wireless charging w / Pixel Stand https://t.co/VlBsW3FfJa pic.twitter.com/U7MasQdIKp – Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) October 9, 2021

Cameras on the normal model will offer a 50MP main camera and an ultra-wide angle camera which, while not mentioned, is rumored to be 12MP.

The primary sensor is capable of capturing 150% more light compared to the main rear camera on the current Pixel 5.

There is an eye-catching photography mode called Magic Eraser (Magic Eraser), a function that will allow us to automatically eliminate certain elements of the images, such as objects.

In the product description he also refers to the fact that the movement mode will allow us to “capture crazy skateboarding tricks and even wild beach waves in full motion”.

On October 19, Google will officially present these devices in which practically only the price remains to be known.