all the details

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two emblematic cases of signing a lifetime contract with Nike. And that elite is joined by Kevin Durant, after the announcement made recently by the company.

The star of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, linked to the swoosh brand since 2007, will be with her until the end of his days (and beyond?).

“When I first signed with Nike,” Durant recounted, “I couldn’t have dreamed how far we would go in this partnership. We have done amazing work creatively and philanthropicly. We have traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever.”

“I am excited for the future and I am honored to be in company with this agreement,” stressed the star in a press release. Shared by Hypebeast.

The illustrious career of Kevin Durant, the new star for life of Nike

Picked by the Seattle Supersonics in the first round (second) of the 2007 Draft, Kevin Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, before joining the Phoenix Suns this season.

In his career he has two NBA championships, four scoring titles, was MVP twice in the Finals and belongs to the group of 75 most relevant players in the history of the tournament, chosen on the 75th anniversary of the league.

Is this lifetime signing with Nike the step up to the Hall of Fame? At least it’s the perfect bridge. A win-win for the company and the player.

Kevin Durant has an average of 27.3 points per game, with 4.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds, in a 14-year career, according to statistics provided by Basketball Reference.

The most recent shoe models that he launched in association with Nike are the Nike KD 16, with three explosive combinations that you can see below.

Nike KD 16 Kevin Durant Shoes