Maritime traffic is one of the great pollution agents on the planet and does so both by sea, by land and by air. The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has released its 2021 report on the environmental impact of ship traffic in Europe and the results are really disappointing. Discharges into the sea, gas emissions into the atmosphere and the amount of garbage that is thrown both into the water and onto land do not stop growing, in line with the increase in fleets.

Large freighters, oil tankers, cruise ships and other vessels that cruise the European seas release large amounts of greenhouse gases into the air (maritime traffic is responsible for 13.5% of all these emissions, with road traffic being the first responsible, with 71%). CO2, methane, sulfides, nitrogen oxides, carbon microparticles & mldr; a wide repertoire leaves through the chimneys of ships, decisively helping global warming.

One of these pollutants, sulfur oxides (affecting the respiratory system and causing acid rain) have been limited in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea since 2015. An Emissions Control Zone was created there, which forces ships to emit far less sulfur oxide. Result: in those seas, SO2 concentrations have dropped dramatically since then, between 20% and 60% depending on the area.

However, the Mediterranean Sea, which does not have this legal status (although it has been claimed from different fronts), has seen sulfur emissions grow during the same period.

Another serious problem for the environment and human health is the emissions of carbon microparticles (a kind of soot caused by the combustion of engines) that comes out of the chimneys. These microparticles end up in the respiratory system of people and are especially harmful to people who are on the decks of ships or in ports.

Container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers account for 60% of all emissions of these black carbon particles. Cruises, despite constituting a low percentage of the total fleet, are the ones that emit the most, with 10 tons per ship per year, compared to an oil tanker, which emits 1.7 tons per ship and year.

Vertido of dirty waters to the sea

However, despite being serious, pollutant emissions into the atmosphere are by no means the only impact on global maritime navigation, according to EMSA. Large ships dump huge amounts of dirty, polluted water into the sea, causing damage to marine ecosystems.

The report that was made public a few days ago recalls that ships dump sewage, oilseed, bilge, ballast water into the sea, as well as solid waste (plastics, wrappers, food waste, etc.)

It so happens that the law (especially the MARPOL convention) that regulates the management of waste on board throughout the world allows ships to throw dirty water into the sea, except in certain cases, as long as a series of conditions are respected , referred to distance from the coast, fundamentally.

The main dirty waters thrown into the sea are those used in the cleaning of exhaust gases (the one that comes out of the chimneys). These are filters that are installed to retain polluting particles, and these filters are cleaned with water that goes into the sea. “When open cycle EGCS mechanisms are used, the water used to clean the ship’s exhaust gases is discharged into the sea. This water may contain heavy metals and aromatic hydrocarbons that can be dangerous to marine organisms, ”states the EMSA report.

This type of dirty water from the cleaning of exhaust gases represents 77% of all polluted water that is released into the sea from large ships, says EMSA. Another 16% correspond to gray water and the rest is distributed between bilge, oilseed or ballast water.

Another source of marine pollution is the antifouling products with which helmets are painted of the boats for their maintenance. These substances contain biocides that are dangerous to ecosystems, and the larger the ship is, the more of these biocides are released into the marine environment, the report says.

The garbage that ‘disappears’ in the sea

And, apart from all this, there is the traditional garbage generated on board. It is all kinds of waste, but especially plastics and microplastics. The report recalls that there are currently 150 million tons of plastic deposited in the world’s oceans, to which between 4.6 and 12.7 million tons more are added each year.

The problem with ships is that not all garbage can be treated on board. By way of example, it is recalled that it is relatively easy to compact paper and cardboard, but not plastic.

Oil, wastewater and garbage, by law, must be discharged at specific port facilities. And yet there is a gap between the quantities generated and the quantities delivered at the port. Specifically, according to the report, at the end of the year 434,000 tons of solid waste are generated in the ships that must be delivered to the port, but the amount actually delivered varies between 286,000 tons and 404,000, that is, there is between 7% and 34% of the garbage generated that it is not known where it has gone.

The same happens with 10% of the wastewater, which has not been deposited in the port, although MARPOL allows, in certain circumstances, to be discharged into the high seas.

And the same happens with 2.5% of the oily waters generated on board, which should have been discharged in port and, on the other hand, it is not known where they have been discharged.

1,382 containers are lost at sea every year

But not only garbage and dirty waters are thrown into the sea. Accidentally large numbers of containers are lost every year, falling from the deck of ships and ending up on the seabed, with all its content, whatever it may be.

The report recalls that world container traffic has gone from 487 million units in 2006 to 793 million in 2018, a spectacular growth. Well, between 2008 and 2019, an average of 1,382 containers were lost each year. As an example, in 2019 the ship MSC Zoe lost no less than 342 containers in German waters.

More impacts: the underwater noise caused by large ships, which alters the life of cetaceans and other species, which communicate using frequencies often disturbed by ship noise. It is not a minor problem, because the feeding of these species depends on this communication. Collisions of large ships with sperm whales, fin whales and other large cetaceans remain a problem, the report added.

But, in addition, with the emptying at sea of ​​the ballast waters (which are used for the maneuverability and stability of the ship), they are often released also, involuntarily, invasive speciess. These fish or algae have perhaps been collected in a different sea together with the water introduced into the holds of the ship and then released in another.

The sea most affected by this release of exotic species is the Mediterranean, with 40 non-native species detected in recent years, compared to 10 in the Baltic, 27 in the North Sea and seven in the Black Sea area.

