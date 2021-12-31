In 1916, as the French, British and German armies were fighting in the swampy trenches, one of the most appreciated car manufacturers was born, although its origin has little to do with the road and yes with the heights. This is the untold story of BMW.

Although today we associate BMW with large saloons, powerful sports cars and stylish motorcycles, the company began by producing aircraft engines in the First World War.

It was not until 1919, with the signature of Treaty of Versailles which banned Germany, among other things, build airplane engines for five years, when the brand went on to manufacture brakes for railways and, from 1923, automobiles.

The untold story of BMW: the origin

In reality, the birth of BMW is somewhat more complex. The German company is founded on March 7, 1916, but there are some nuances. In 1913, at the dawn of the First World War, the German engineer Karl Rapp founded a company under the name of Rapp Motorenwerke, dedicated to the construction of aircraft engines.

In those years, the aeronautical industry was beginning to take its first steps and would soon acquire a transcendental importance with the outbreak of war. In 1916, the Rapp Motorenwerke merged with another company in the sector, the Gustav Otto Flugmaschinenfabrik, founded on March 7 of that same year by Gustav Otto, son of Nikolaus Otto, creator of the internal combustion engine.

From this fusion the Bayerische Flugzeugwerke, which on July 21, 1917 was renamed Bayerische Motoren Werke, under the direction of Josef Popp. That same year the famous brand logo was created, which symbolizes the Free State of Bavaria.

The Treaty of Versailles and the end of the activity

During the Great War, the company grew like wildfire and achieved great prestige for the reliability and performance of its engines for German fighters. But, with the silence of the bombs, the end of the activity also came.

The Treaty of Versailles signed in 1919 at the Paris Conference left Germany very depleted and, among other prohibitions, was that of building airplane engines. This historical fact motivated the company to change products to survive.

This is how the BMW AG, a limited company since 1918, started to manufacture brakes for railways after the pumps stopped. And in 1923 he started his career in the world of motorsports, starting the construction of motorcycles with air-cooled boxer twin-cylinder engines.

But it would not be until 1928 when the Bavarian brand began the manufacture and marketing of its first automobiles, after acquiring the Automobilwerk Eisenach.

This brand had signed had signed a license agreement in 1927 with the Austin Motor Company to make a variant of the Austin 7, who would be baptized with the name of Dixi.

Eisenach’s company could not place its cars on the market due to the dire economic situation that hit the country in the 1920s after the war. So BMW bought the Automobilwerk Eisenach in 1928 and with it the rights to the Dixi.

The Dixi, the first BMW

In 1929 the first BMW, the Dixi 3/15 PS. Later an improved version appeared, the 3/15 DA / 2, a model that allowed BMW to survive the Great Depression.

He was riding a humble jet engine 743 cubic centimeters and four cylinders that developed a power of 15 hp and reached a maximum speed of 50 km / h. It had a body of steel, four wheels and brakes. The Dixi 3/15 became popular thanks to several victories in some motor races. A total of 18,976 units.

Three years after entering the motorsports industry, in 1932, the BMW’s first genuine model, the AM1A car that was much better than its larger predecessor, with more advanced technique, top-controlled valves, four-wheel brakes and a front pendulum axle.

The six-cylinder engine and the double kidney grille are born

A year later the Bavarian brand developed the first high-performance car, the Bmw 303, the first model to debut the six-cylinder in-line engine, 1173 cubic centimeters and 30 horsepower. And, in addition, it was the model that premiered the famous double kidney grill, a hallmark of the brand.

It is from this moment, when BMW devoted itself to the production of vehicles of a higher class. 303 was followed by 320, 326 and 328, the first sports model equipped with mechanics that provided great performance to the car and contributed to converting the image of BMW into a sports brand, thanks to victories in races such as the Mille Miglia in 1940.

World War II is coming

The brand was going from strength to strength, increasing its sales more and more. But, again, the political context of the moment got in his way. The start of the WWII makes the most important companies in Nazi Germany replace civil activity with warfare.

Thus, Bayerische Motor Werke, which had not ceased production of aircraft engines through subsidiaries, focused on the production of propellants for Luffwaffe fighters.

In 1941 the 801 saw the light, a 14 cylinder engine, air-cooled and equipped with a centrifugal compressor that delivered 1,600 horses at takeoff and 1,440 at almost 6,000 meters high. Thanks to this engine, German aircraft would be notably superior to their rivals in the period 1942-1943.

During the armed conflict, BMW also produced various military vehicles, among which the motorcycle R 75, equipped with a float on the right side, similar to a sidecar.

After the end of hostilities, as happened in 1918, Germany again sank into utter misery and this also affected the country’s companies.

Just as the Treaty of Versailles forced the company to cease production of what was its original product, airplane engines, in 1945 another historical fact deprived him of continuing to build what was now his main product, automobiles.

Hard times

After the Second World War, Germany was divided into two blocks, one controlled by the West and one under Soviet orbit. Eisenach had stayed within East Germany and it was at the plant in this city where BMW produced its cars.

The Munich plant was not prepared to produce vehicles. In these years, the company barely survived with the manufacture of motorcycles, but it was not enough. Cars needed to be rebuilt. Finally, and after many vicissitudes, the Eisenach plant went back to manufacturing cars, of course, under the license of a new brand, the Eisenach Motor Werke.

The 1950s were terribly hard, as for the rest of the companies in the country and, after the production of several models, some mythical ones such as the 507, which today is considered a classic highly valued by collectors, the brand understood that I had to quit making expensive cars and focus on more modest and cheaper ones.

Take off in the 1960s

In the 1960s, BMW took off. At the end of the previous decade, the company had launched a model of Italian origin that had not been very successful in the transalpine country, the Isetta.

In Germany it did achieve very good sales figures, allowing BMW to resurface timidly from the precarious economic situation in which it found itself. But it was not enough and in 1959 the company was about to be sold to the powerful Daimler-benz.

It was then that an unexpected event occurred that took a 180-degree turn in the future of the Bavarian company.

One of its main shareholders, Herbert Quandt, became the owner of the company by acquiring the majority of the shareholding. With the arrival of Quandt, economic tranquility also arrived at BMW.

Thus, a new stage began for the brand, with the production of models such as the 700 and the creation of a new range of models called Neue klase, like 1,500. At this time, the company also bought another German brand, the Glas, which manufactured low and mid-range vehicles.

Series 3 and Series 5 are born

In the following decades, BMW established itself as one of the most prestigious brands in the world. The creation of the famous Series 3 and Series 5, that will increase the sales of the German house.

In addition, two companies were born that reinforced the sporting character that the brand had started with the 328 before World War II. On the one hand, the BMW Motorsport, a division dedicated to the preparation of series vehicles with more performance endowments.

For another, Alpine, a brand specialized in the production of models with more luxurious equipment.

From this moment on, BMW began to occupy an important place in the premium market and was also introduced to the luxury saloon segment with the birth of the Series 7 in 1977 to rival the Mercedes S-Class.

On the other hand, the company made the leap into the world of competition by participating in Formula 1 and won the first world title in 1983, thanks to the Brazilian Nelson Piquet.

A successful track record

With the arrival of the new millennium, the German brand entered the off-road vehicle industry with the X5. But the most interesting fact at this time was the Recovery of the Mini brand that allowed to rescue the classic British utility vehicle, adapting it to the 21st century, as did Volkswagen with the Beetle and Fiat with the 500.

As you can see, the history of BMW is full of successes and difficulties, like life itself. Today it is one of the manufacturers of high-end automobiles and motorcycles most appreciated and valued by motor enthusiasts and its image is synonymous with quality, reliability, luxury, technology and sportiness.

But we must not forget its origins and that, thanks to the peace treaty signed in 1919 in the Paris Conference, in the Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of VersaillesFor the belligerent powers, that factory that built engines for the planes of the Second Reich army was forced to change products if it wanted to survive, thus replacing airplanes with cars.

This article was published in Autobild by Álvaro Escobar.