All the improvements that iOS 17 will bring to iPhones are leaked

The iOS 17 version promises to arrive with the iPhone 15 family of Manzanabut until now little was known about the news that the next update of the operating system would bring.

According to a report published on the website of applespherethe most reliable sources suggest that it will be a version focused on improving reliability and performance, without forgetting the redesign of the Control Center.

through the macrumors forumthe insider analyst941 shared what he knows about iOS 17. While not as well known in the industry, his leak is worth reading.

Exclusive: Almost everything I know about what’s new in #iOS17. (A thread) —941 (@analyst941) April 12, 2023

The improvements that iOS 17 would bring

It will be an update focused on improving its performance and stability. However, there will also be some nice news and corroborates “big changes” in the control center.

The Dynamic Island will have more features, in what will be an attempt to attract sales of the iPhone 15 over current generations. Siri’s own interface may also move to the Island according to a separate leak.

