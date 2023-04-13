All the improvements that iOS 17 will bring to iPhones are leaked

The iOS 17 version promises to arrive with the iPhone 15 family of Manzanabut until now little was known about the news that the next update of the operating system would bring.
According to a report published on the website of applespherethe most reliable sources suggest that it will be a version focused on improving reliability and performance, without forgetting the redesign of the Control Center.
through the macrumors forumthe insider analyst941 shared what he knows about iOS 17. While not as well known in the industry, his leak is worth reading.
Exclusive: Almost everything I know about what’s new in #iOS17.
The improvements that iOS 17 would bring
- It will be an update focused on improving its performance and stability. However, there will also be some nice news and corroborates “big changes” in the control center.
- The Dynamic Island will have more features, in what will be an attempt to attract sales of the iPhone 15 over current generations. Siri’s own interface may also move to the Island according to a separate leak.
- There would also be exclusive Camera app features for those iPhone 15s.
- Active Widgets are being tested that would allow you to use features of your apps without going into them.
- The Wallet app will implement more features for CarKey.
- There will be more options and filters to customize focus modes and notifications.
- There will be new accessibility options that will focus on modifying the iOS interface for the elderly or the youngest.
- The Health app will change its interface, and there will also be major changes to Spotlight for searching for system items and apps.
- There will be “a metric ton” of new assets on ARKit, marking what may be the start of Apple’s mixed reality alongside the possible introduction of Reality Pro.