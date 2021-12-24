12/24/2021

Europa Press

The plenary session of the Congress of Deputies has approved this Thursday the opinion of the bill of waste and contaminated soils for a circular economy after incorporating several amendments to the text that include new rates for different concepts of waste, the possibility of banning smoking on beaches or massively releasing balloons into the air, which will be left to the decision of the municipalities.

Likewise, among the novelties incorporated in the normative text, which will now be sent to the Senate to continue with its legislative processing, the name of the law itself has been modified to include the concept of circular economy, which is included for the first time in a text legal both in Spain and at the European level.

In addition, among the main novelties, as highlighted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, is the consideration of certain particularities in municipal waste rates such as participation in domestic or community composting or the situations of families and people at risk of exclusion Social. On the other hand, establishes new obligations for producers when providing information on the possibility of repairing electrical and electronic products.

Waste on a beach | Europa Press

The text also incorporates the possibility of implementing, always from the end of 2023 and after a prior evaluation, the container deposit, return and return system (SDDR), a claim from some NGOs and United We Can and More Country Green-Equo.

The bill also revises the current regulations on waste and contaminated soils to comply with the new objectives established in the community waste directives, as well as those derived from the single-use plastics directive.

The standard includes objectives such as reduction of the weight of waste produced 13 percent in 2025 and 15 percent in 2025 compared to those generated in 2010.

The text prohibits the destruction of unsold surpluses of non-perishable products, such as textiles, toys and electrical appliances, among others, which should preferably be destined for reuse and recycling.

Free tap water in bars and hotels

To reduce the consumption of packaging, in the hotel and restaurant establishments you will have to offer customers the possibility of free tap water consumption Y public administrations must adopt the necessary measures to reduce the consumption of bottled water in their premises and in other public spaces.

Separate waste collection will also be implemented for its recovery in addition to current fractions such as paper, metals, plastic or glass. As of July 2022, separate collection of household bio-waste will be included in municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants and, as of 2024 in the rest of the municipalities. From 2025 onwards, textile waste, used cooking oil, hazardous household waste and bulky waste will also have to be collected separately from 2025.

Glass container | .

Construction and demolition waste should be classified by materials, preferably at the origin from 2022, and the demolition must be selective from 2024.

In addition, sets more ambitious targets to prepare for the reuse and recycling of municipal waste: an increase of 5% every five years until reaching 65% in 2035, establishing specific percentages of preparation for reuse, within each of these objectives, being 15% in 2035.

In the field of plastics, limitations have been introduced to these products, with measures ranging from reduction targets, design or marking requirements, to restricting the introduction into the market of some of them and the establishment of a tax on non-reusable plastic containers to advance in the prevention of their waste .

On the other hand, the introduction into the market of plastic products such as straws, cotton buds, cutlery, plates, any product made with oxodegradable plastic, as well as plastic microspheres of less than 5 millimeters.

Single-use plastic products subject to reduction include beverage cups, including their lids and stoppers, and food containers intended for immediate consumption, whose commercialization has to be reduced by 50% in 2026 and 70% by 2030, compared to 2022 in both cases.

To meet these objectives, the use of reusable alternatives or other non-plastic material should be encouraged.

From January 1, 2023, its free distribution is prohibited and a price must be charged for each of the plastic products that are delivered to the consumer.

Two new taxes

To promote the circular economy, two new taxes are included, one on non-reusable plastic packaging and a tax on incineration, co-incineration and the deposit of waste in a landfill, as well as the obligation for local entities within 3 years to develop a non-tax, specific, differentiated and non-deficit public equity rate or benefit associated with the management services of lending waste. However, the application of these exhibition figures will be postponed until 2023.

Waste treatment plant | Agencies

Regarding the extended responsibility of the producer of the waste, the normative proposal revises the framework regulation in coherence with the community regulations and includes the obligations that can be imposed on the producers. These include the deposit, return and return system, and defines the waste management items that producers must finance and the control mechanisms for the individual and collective systems that are created.

The regulation of extended liability regimes is also foreseen in 2025 for products such as wipes, balloons, tobacco products and their filters or fishing gear.

Among other peculiarities of the project that will continue to be processed in the Senate, municipal waste must reach 50 percent of separate collection in 2035. Meanwhile, bio-waste should have a maximum percentage of improper 20% in 2022 and 15% in 2027, moving towards more efficient models such as door-to-door or collection in closed or smart containers.

Environmental entities have already considered the content of the new law “insufficient”, as it is not ambitious in the goal of ‘zero waste’ and leaves the doors open to certain waste-generating activities.