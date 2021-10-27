Netflix has shown all its premieres for next month and we can say that we will have a lot of action at our fingertips.

Reviewing all the premieres that a platform like Netflix launches every month is an almost impossible task. We do it a week and we already check that there are always surprises or movies that had not been previously promoted, but at least in these announcements you can know the most important launches.

The last month of the year will have a name above the others, La casa de papel with its last season, but in November we will be able to find several, starting with Red Alert, one of the film premieres of the year on the platform.

Red alert is a film that mixes action and comedy and in which the cast led by big stars such as Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Ryan Reynolds. An entanglement with thieves, FBI agents and a lot of humor coming to Netflix on November 5.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

In terms of series there are also great news, although it can be said that one of the most anticipated releases is the adaptation they have made of the legendary Cowboy Bebop series. Netflix has brought the bounty hunter group back, but this time in live footage.

The curiosity about this series is very great and we will have to wait until November 19 to see it, and compare it with the original.

But we cannot forget a guaranteed success, especially considering how the first season was: Tiger king 2. The documentary that attracted the world by its eccentric characters returns together with the big cats on November 17.

In any case, we go with everything that has been announced for November on Netflix. Sure there are many things that interest you.

Netflix series in November

Under Cover: In the Mediterranean (T3) – November 1 Ridley jones (T2) – November 2 The Good Doctor (T4) – November 3 Big mouth (T5) – November 5 Club Istanbul – November 5th The unlikely killer – November 5th Glory – November 5th Narcos Mexico (T3) – November 5 Arcane: League of Legends – November 7 Swap Shop: Dash for Cash – November 9 Peoplefied (T2) – November 10 Love with surety – November 11th The Blacklist (T8) – November 14 Lies – November 15 Superstore (T1 – T5) – November 15 StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing – Nov. 16 Christmas flow – November 17 The Kardashians – November 17 Tear Along the Dotted Line – November 17 Tiger king 2 – November 17 Carlos Ballarta: False prophet – November 18th Dogs in space – November 18th Blown Away: Christmas – November 19th Cowboy Bebop – November 19th The mind, in a nutshell (T2) – November 19 Love me instead – November 19th Heading to hell – November 19th New World – November 20 Operation Ecstasy (T3) – November 21 Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2) – November 23 Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast – November 23 Sunset, the golden mile (T4) – November 24 A very real story – November 24 “F” is for Family (T5) – November 25 Super crooks – November 25 Light The Night – November 26 School of Chocolate – November 26 Elves – November 28

Netflix movies in November

The Claus family – November 1st My life with John F. Donovan – November 1st Saawariya – November 1st A very legal blonde – November 1st A very legal blonde 2 – November 1st A Run for Your Money – November 3 Baxter – November 3 Dita von Teese: Crazy Horse Paris – November 3 Only daughters – November 3 Holiday on the buses – November 3 Hour of glory – November 3 The strange prison of Huntleigh – November 3 Bad faith – November 3 The harder will be the fall – November 3 Deadly waves – November 3 On the buses – November 3 Sitcom – November 3 And then, without stopping, until the end – November 3 Amina, the warrior queen – November 4th How hard is love – November 5th Meenakshi Sundareshwar – November 5th Not all of us were able to mature – November 5th Yara – November 5th Zero to Zero – November 5th Father Christmas is Back – November 7 Bad Boys for Life – November 8th The curse – November 8th Passing – November 10 7 Prisoners – November 11th The Boy Who Saved Christmas – November 11th Red alert – 12th of November If I were rich – November 15 Johnny Test: Meatloaf Mission – Nov. 16 Princess Refill – November 18th Dhamaka – November 18th Lead me home – November 18th We have become extinct! – November 19th Tick, tick … boom – November 19th Outlaws – November 22th Bruised – November 24 Robin robin – November 24 A Castle for Christmas – November 26 Green snake – November 26 Rich and pampered – November 26

The series and movies offer is more than wide and will serve to compete with the arrival of HBO Max and its incredible discount, without forgetting the unstoppable rise of Disney +.