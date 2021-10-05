10/05/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

The Spanish team defies the statistics in the semi-finals of the League of Nations, with the aim of winning in Italy 50 years later, as it achieved in two matches of its fourteen visits, both of a friendly nature, and breaking the national team’s world record. ” azzurri “, which connects 37 consecutive games without losing.

Equality marks one of the great European duels, eleven wins for each team and 16 draws in 38 matches, but the balance falls on the Italian side in the matches played in their country, where Spain was only able to win two friendlies, in Bologna in 1930 (2-3) and in Cagliari in 1971 (1-2). Never in an official match.

The semi-finals of the Nations League will be the fourth duel between Italy and Spain in Milan, a city in which La Roja sealed two goalless draws, the last one in the Euro’80, and was beaten in 1942 (4-0).

The total of confrontations on Italian soil leave, together with the two Spanish triumphs, seven draws -in the last two visits to a goal-, and five defeats.

The biggest challenge facing Luis Enrique’s team is to end Italy’s historic streak without defeat (28 wins and 9 draws), which has not lost in their country since 1999. Denmark was the last to do so, before chaining 25 months without losing.

Recent memory brings the memory of the elimination of Euro 2020, disputed in the summer of 2021 by the pandemic, in a semi-final at Wembley in which the Spanish football exhibition did not have the prize of reaching the final. The one-shot tie gave way to a penalty shoot-out in which Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata, both absent due to injury three months later, punished a team that crashed with Donnarumma on his best day in the tournament.

Four years had passed since the last duel, a comfortable triumph for Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu, 3-0 in the qualifying phase for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with a double of Isco and goal from Morata to an Italy in a period of reconstruction before reigning in Europe again. It is the journey that the Red now passes with Luis Enrique commanding.

And it is that despite the elimination by penalties of the last European Championship, recent duels smile on the Spanish team. Of the fourteen games since the turn of the century, they only lost two games against Italy. A friendly in 2011 (2-1) and in the round of 16 of Euro 2016, in Saint Denis (2-0), when the Italians took their particular ‘vendetta’ to the lesson received in the final of Euro 2012, the biggest win in a game that decided a title.

That meeting in Paris closed a cycle of Spanish glory, with two Euro Cups and a World Cup in between. Successes in which he imposed a style to find no rival and find Italy at various times for his most brilliant history. With the penalties that definitively scared away the ghosts, overcoming a psychological barrier with the saves of Iker Casillas in the Vienna shootout at Euro 2008 and the decisive penalty kicked by Cesc Fabregas to leave behind the eighth and shoot towards the title.

The reunion with the “azzurri” four years later, in the grand final in Kiev at Euro 2012, in a match that was the culmination for a generation of unrepeatable footballers. The 4-0 with goals from David Silva, Jordi Alba, Fernando Torres and Juan kill it was an unforgettable exhibition with Vicente del Bosque commanding.

Until then, it was almost never like that. Italy had left unforgettable frustrations in images that have transcended time, such as the tears of Luis Enrique, then a footballer, now the coach, after the elbow he gave him Tassotti in the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Symbol of pain of a team that lost because of the magic goal Roberto Baggio two minutes from the end (2-1).

The rivalry between the two teams has turned 101 years old. Their first meeting dates back to the Antwerp Olympic Games with the victory of Spain (2-0), in another meeting that is part of a history that will continue to extend with the first meeting in the Nations League.

– THE 38 MEETINGS BETWEEN SPAIN AND ITALY:

==============================================

Competition Date Result City

———- ———— ——————- ———

06-07-2021 Euro Cup Italy 1 – Spain 1 (4-2) London

02-09-2017 Clas. World Cup Spain 3 – Italy 0 Madrid

06-10-2016 Clas. World Cup Italy 1 – Spain 1 Turin

06-27-2016 Euro Cup Italy 2 – Spain 0 Paris

03-24-2016 Friendly Italy 1 – Spain 1 Udine

05-03-2014 Friendly Spain 1 – Italy 0 Madrid

06-27-2013 Confederations Spain 0 – Italy 0 (7-6) Fortaleza

07-01-2012 Eurocopa Spain 4 – Italy 0 Kiev

06-10-2012 Eurocopa Spain 1 – Italy 1 Gdansk

08-10-2011 Friendly Italy 2 – Spain 1 Bari

06-22-2008 European Championship Spain 0 – Italy 0 Vienna

03-24-2008 Friendly Spain 1 – Italy 0 Elche

04-24-2004 Friendly Italy 1 – Spain 1 Genoa

03-29-2000 Friendly Spain 2 – Italy 0 Barcelona

11-18-1998 Friendly Italy 2 – Spain 2 Salerno 07-09-1994 World Cup Italy 2 – Spain 1 Boston

06-14-1988 Eurocup Italy 1 – Spain 0 Frankfurt

06-12-1980 Euro Cup Italy 0 – Spain 0 Milan

12-21-1978 Friendly Italy 1 – Spain 0 Rome

01-25-1978 Friendly Spain 2 – Italy 1 Madrid

02-20-1971 Friendly Italy 1 – Spain 2 Cagliari

02-21-1970 Friendly Spain 2 – Italy 2 Madrid

03-13-1960 Friendly Spain 3 – Italy 1 Barcelona

02-28-1959 Friendly Italy 1 – Spain 1 Rome

03-27-1949 Friendly Spain 1 – Italy 3 Madrid

04-19-1942 Friendly Italy 4 – Spain 0 Milan

06-01-1934 World Cup Italy 1 – Spain 0 Florence

05-31-1934 World Cup Italy 1 – Spain 1 Florence

04-19-1931 Friendly Spain 0 – Italy 0 Bilbao

06-22-1930 Friendly Italy 2 – Spain 3 Bologna

04-06-1928 J. Olímpicos Italy 7 – Spain 1 Amsterdam

06-01-1928 Olympic J. Italy 1 – Spain 1 Amsterdam

04-22-1928 Friendly Spain 1 – Italy 1 Gijón

05-29-1927 Friendly Italy 2 – Spain 0 Bologna

06-14-1925 Friendly Spain 1 – Italy 0 Valencia

05-25-1924 J. Olímpicos Italy 1 – Spain 0 Paris

03-09-1924 Friendly Italy 0 – Spain 0 Milan

02-09-1920 J. Olímpicos Spain 2 – Italy 0 Antwerp

– BALANCE:

=========== PJ PG PE PP GF GC

Spain 38 11 16 11 41 44

Italy 38 11 16 11 44 ​​41