01/07/2022

Act. At 12:54 CET

The draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey has yielded the eight heats that the 16 surviving teams in the ‘KO’ tournament.

Barça will visit San Mamés to face Athletic Club. It will be the reissue of the last final of the Copa del Rey, that took the Barcelona team. For his part, Spanish will be measured at Majorca in They are Moix, Meanwhile he Girona you will receive in Montilivi to the Vallecano Ray.

Crosses to a single party and already with VAR

The crosses they will continue to be a single party, and as for the date of celebration, there will be two batches: a first scheduled for Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 January for teams that they do not play the Spanish Super Cup, while the four teams that will, will play their qualifiers between Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 January. In this tie there will already be VAR in case the referees require it.

THESE ARE THE EIGHT QUARTERS OF THE EIGHTH FINAL OF THE CUP OF THE KING

Atlético Baleares – Valencia

Girona – Rayo Vallecano

Sporting Gijón – Cádiz

Elche – Real Madrid

Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid

Betis – Seville

Athletic Club – FC Barcelona

Mallorca – Espanyol