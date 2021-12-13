12/13/2021 at 3:45 PM CET

The PSG forward, Leo Messi, will face Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. After the draw had to be repeated due to an error in the first, the Parisians will not face Manchester United and will face Real Madrid.

#UCL PSG vs Real Madrid 45 official clashes between Real Madrid and Lionel Messi (all with Barcelona)

—15 wins for RM

—11 draws

—19 Messi’s victories Leo’s 26 goals against the whites (2 in the Champions League, in the 2010/11 semifinal) pic.twitter.com/KDhQA1ZEqQ – LaLigaEnNmeros ⚽️ (@laligaennumeros) December 13, 2021

The Argentine, who arrived in Paris in the last summer market after not renewing with FC Barcelona, you will face off against one of your favorite rivals. Up to 19 times there has been a victory for Leo Messi of the 45 direct confrontations. The rest ended with victory for the whites (15) or in a draw (11).

The former Barcelona player, on the other hand, has Real Madrid among his favorite victims: has scored a total of 26 goals, two of them in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. All the striker’s records have been, yes, with the FC Barcelona shirt: It will be the first game as a PSG player.

PSG, the worst possible rival

The Parisians are presented as one of the toughest rivals in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. After Benfica played in the first draw, the second was much more fateful: the whites reached the final stretch with Chelsea and PSG as the only options out..

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will face one of the great favorites for the title, since they have a luxury trident with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The French appear in the torna along with Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern München, who monopolize the first echelon of candidates.