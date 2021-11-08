Netflix has high hopes for the movie that opens next Friday: Red Alert. Will it achieve the expected success?

Although this is a very normal week when it comes to the number of premieres, it could be said that Netflix surely has all their hopes pinned on a title that has meant a big bet in terms of budget and ambition: Red Alert.

While other platforms are looking for another type of cinema, Netflix wants to add to its catalog ambitious titles such as The Irishman and Rome, but also some feature films that seek to bring the whole family together in front of the television thanks to being pleasant entertainments.

Red alert is a great example of proposing a somewhat crazy plot with robberies and three names that are already synonymous with success: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. All three under the direction of Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has met The Rock before.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

The story confronts the best FBI agent with two great thieves who are also rivals to each other, all this in one fast-paced plot that adds numerous action scenes in European cities. Those looking for action and comedy will find the formula they are waiting for here.

The critics of Red Alert, like the one of Hobby Consolas, speak of a mixture of “Lupine and Indiana Jones get into the shaker to deliver a correct but not too memorable film with which to have a nice time”.

Red alert will join Netflix on November 12 and is one of the great releases of November, but this week there are more news.

New series on Netflix

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (T1) – November 9 Peoplefied (T2) – November 10 Love with surety (T1) – November 11 The Blacklist (T8) – November 14

New Movies on Netflix

Bad boys for life – November 8th Conor Mcgregor: Notorious – November 8th The curse – November 8th Chiaroscuro – November 10 7 prisoners – November 11th Silent comrades – 12th of November Warrior, father, king – 12th of November Olympically great – 12th of November Another world – 12th of November Farewells – 12th of November The lion of flanders – 12th of November

In short, a classic week on Netflix in which you will surely find something to entertain yourself with.