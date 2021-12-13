This week you have two very powerful releases on Netflix: the second season of The Witcher and the latest film by Paolo Sorrentino.

Netflix always tries to coexist in a balance between the most popular and the most respectable in cinematographic matters. Hits such as Red Alert are premiered with large numbers, but also works by renowned directors that attract other types of viewers.

In this week without too many releases and in which the spotlight is especially on the second season of The Witcher, there is also a title that many movie fans are waiting for, Paolo Sorrentino’s last film: It was the hand of God.

It was the hand of God is a movie that won the Silver Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and that returns us to the imaginary of the director of The Great Beauty and the series The Young Pope. A trip to the deepest Italy with many autobiographical overtones.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

The film tells how Paolo Sorrentino lost his parents in an accident and his subsequent lack of vital orientation until Diego Armando Maradona arrived at Napoli. For one of the best directors today this was the way in which he first discovered art.

It was the hand of God has triumphed more than the last works of the director and was released in theaters a few days ago. Now it comes with a lot of popularity to Netflix. Surely the most cinephiles will enjoy it from December 15th.

In addition to the movie we discussed, these are the rest of the week’s premieres on Netflix.

New series on Netflix

Elite short stories: Phillipe, Cayetana, Felipe (T2) – December 15 Fruits Basket (T1) – December 15 Aggretsuko (T4) – December 16 Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle (T6) – December 17 The witcher (T2) – December 17 What happened in Oslo (T1) – December 19

New Movies on Netflix

137 shots – December 15 Warriors of heaven and earth – December 15 Sniper: Assassin’s End – December 15 Balloon and the wonders of the reef – December 16 Christmas in California. City Lights – December 16 A Christmas in Nigeria – December 16

As you can see, although this week there are not too many news, there are enough to satisfy all kinds of spectators.