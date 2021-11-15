This week there are two premieres that stand out from the rest on Netflix: Cowboy Bebop and the second season of Tiger King.

It is difficult to remember when was the last week that we did not have any news on Netflix. If Red Alert was released last Friday, in the next few days two highly anticipated releases will arrive for different reasons and that will surely find their audience.

One of them is the Cowboy Bebop series that adapts the anime classic to a real image without wanting to forget some of the reasons that made it mythical for many viewers at the time. If you’re looking forward to this premiere, the Bounty Hunter hits Netflix on November 19.

In a few days, a documentary series that triumphed like few two years ago also returns and that left the public surprised by the eccentricities that appeared, the second season of tiger king. And you better know little about her.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

The new season of Tiger King only lasts five episodes, so it will be perfect to enjoy in a couple of afternoons. As for the protagonists, if you saw her at the time, you will already know Joe Exotic, who will continue to fight with the activist Carole Baskin.

Tiger King is a documentary series that usually surprises and it is better that you do not inform yourself too much about what happens if you want to enjoy it. It is launched on the platform on November 17.

In addition to these series, the following contents are also released.

New Netflix series

Archer (T 11) – November 15 Kuro no Basket: Last Game (T1) – November 15 Lies (T1) – November 15 Superstore (T1) – November 15 Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (T1) – November 16 Cut along the dotted line (T1) – November 17 Christmas flow (T1) – November 17 The queen of flow (T2) – November 17 The Kardashians – November 17 Space dogs (T1) – November 18 Blown Away: Christmas (T1) – November 19 The mind, in a nutshell (T2) – November 19 Heading to hell (T1) – November 19 A new world (T1) – November 20

New Netflix Movies

If I were rich – November 15 Out of Sight (A very dangerous romance) – Nov. 16 The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill – November 17 The Fable – November 17 Love without measure – November 18th Princess Refill – November 18th The outbreak of the news – November 19th The sinister cabin – November 19th The Addams Family – November 19th We have become extinct! – November 19th Procession – November 19th Love me anyway – November 19th Tick, tick … BOOM! – November 19th

Series and movies to spare for those looking for something new to see in the coming days on Netflix. The best thing is always to let yourself go and be surprised by one of the releases.