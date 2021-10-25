Army of Thieves and a good number of movies are coming to Netflix this week. We review all the news.

This is Halloween week and on Netflix they celebrate it in a strange way for what is usually their usual dynamic, for the first time in a long time we can say that there are few new series, although the opposite is the case with movies.

Regarding series, it can be considered that the great premiere of the week is the end of Luis Miguel with his third and final season. In movies there is a prequel that has come very quickly.

If a few months ago we could see the Zack Snyder movie Army of the dead that presented us with a new zombie universe, in a few days its prequel will be added to the Netflix catalog, although with a different director behind the cameras: Matthias Schweighöfer.

In Army of Thieves we meet again with the character of Dieter. It tells how he joins a group of criminals with the intention of carrying out a series of robberies thanks to his special ability to open security cameras.

Although we relate the film to Army of the Dead, this time the plot focuses on heists and action, but no zombies at first being a prequel, more still shot in Europe and not in Las Vegas. Even so, we hope a lot of fun and that there is not a second of pause.

Army of Thieves premieres on Netflix next October 29, but before so many movies arrive.

Premiere series on Netflix

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts (T1) – October 27 The reason (T1) – October 28 Luis Miguel: The series (T3) – October 28 Takki: Shall we meet? (T1) – October 28 The time that I give you (T1) – October 29 Mytho (T2) – October 29

First-run movies on Netflix

Butt in Saint-Tropez – October 27th Vice Brigade: Voodoo in the Caribbean – October 27th Gross but formal – October 27th Calm – October 27th Charlie and his two girls – October 27th Decree of innocence – October 27th From Hong Kong with love – October 27th The cape caught – October 27th The fearless captain – October 27th The speculator – October 27th It’s hard for everyone – October 27th Exchange of confidences – October 27th Tans 3: Friends for Life – October 27th Hypnotic – October 27th The dark side – October 27th No one sleeps in the woods tonight: Part 2 – October 27th Follow, follow I hear you – October 27th Terminus – October 27th Last known address – October 27th The origin of the world – October 29th

We hope you find something of your interest this week on Netflix, especially on the weekend with Halloween night. News is not lacking.