Two novelties stand out this week on Netflix: the second season of Emily in Paris and the great film premiere Don’t Look Up.

You could say that this week is kinda weird on Netflix looking at the releases that are planned. There are a dozen titles, little compared to what we are accustomed to on the platform, but there is one that is worth as many as just by seeing the cast it has, the movie Do not look up.

When it comes to series, Emily’s first season in Paris was a hit last year. Despite having a debatable quality, it was very addictive for subscribers and it was sung that there would be a continuation. This will arrive on December 22 on Netflix, just before Christmas begins. How will Emily do at work? Will you speak more French?

But the big title of the week, and who knows if the end of the year, is Don’t look up, the satirical movie that launches on Friday. It is one of the most important bets of Netflix for this season.

Just look at the cast to get an idea of ​​how ambitious this project is: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep… The characters played by all of them face the end of the world that will arrive in the form of a meteorite.

According to Hobby Consolas in the review of Don’t Look Up, this is a “scathing satire that reflects the great evils of our capitalist system“In his story he talks about” political corruption, the way in which the media anesthetizes large audiences, social networks manipulate us and large corporations always put their interests first. “

For that and much more it is worth it and will be available from next Friday, December 24, just for Christmas Eve. Also, there are other releases.

New series on Netflix

Mother there are only two (T2) – December 24 Sea of ​​Tranquility (T1) – December 24 Stories of a generation with Pope Francis (T1) – December 25

New Movies on Netflix

A not so cool Christmas – December 21 A thousand kilometers from Christmas – Dec. 24 Lulli – December 26 Lightning Murali – Dec. 24 Stand By Me Doraemon 2 – Dec. 24

As we have mentioned, this week we have few new titles on Netflix, something strange on the platform, although sure there is something that interests you.

We do not know how 2022 will start, but this 2021 comes to an end with a film that hopes to succeed at all levels. What will they surprise us with from next year?