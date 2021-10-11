Whether you are on the bridge or not, Netflix is ​​going to make your week happy with all its releases, among which the third season of You stands out.

This week we have numerous premieres on Netflix, both in terms of series and movies. While on other platforms they have reduced the number of launches in the coming days, here they continue to try to lead the sector and the twenty new contents show how they get it.

There are series that are not considered too good but they continue to triumph. One of them is You, the story starring the kindest killer and voyeur who already has an outstanding record with his crimes and whose life took a turn at the end of the previous season when he began a new stage with Love.

Joe, played by Penn Badgley, does not slow down in his rhythm of emotions and in the third season he will be a father, although he does not quite trust Love and the possibility that he will harm his son frightens him. Also has a different obsession: her new neighbors. And that does not usually end well with this character.

You bet on the new season to offer a little more of the same in terms of Joe’s problem with women, but also greater prominence is given to your current partner. We will see how the plot of this series progresses that is strangely addictive.

If you want to have a good time with the third season of You, premieres on Netflix on October 14. Will Joe and Love be the couple they dream of? It seems difficult.

Premiere series on Netflix

The babysitting club (T2) – October 11 The Movies That Made Us (T3) – October 12 The world of Karma (T1) – October 15 My name (T1) – October 15 Other life (T2) – October 15 Misfit: The Series (T1) – October 16

First-run movies on Netflix

Bright: Samurai Soul – October 12 ° Confluence: Courage in Times of Crisis – October 12 ° The Creation of Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – October 12 ° Jacinto Action – October 13 Rescue distance – October 13 Pacific Rim: Insurrection – October 13 Violet Evergarden: The Movie – October 13 We will never be girlfriends – October 14th Slashers – October 14th Four by four – October 15th Trip – October 15th History of the occult – October 15th The forgotten battle – October 15th Little women – October 15th Ons – October 15th Everybody Happy – October the 17th

As you can imagine, it will be difficult for you not to find something that interests you this week on Netflix. As always, whether for quality or quantity, you always have to see on this platform.