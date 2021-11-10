In this article we will be looking at all the reasons why the team of Angels lakers I know they were wrong with Alex Caruso on the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers confused their fans and the NBA world by letting Alex Caruso enter free agency. Caruso landed a four-year, $ 37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. He and his new team have been thriving (7-3) early in the 2021-22 season, while the Lakers have struggled, especially on defense.

Alex Caruso appreciation post 🍪 @ ACFresh21 is currently 3rd in the NBA in total steals (23) pic.twitter.com/7BmRUogcrr – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 10, 2021

The Lakers’ decision was strange at the time. Los Angeles turned Caruso from an undrafted free agent into an NBA Finals starter and a folk hero. He became an elite defender and a glue guy who developed a different chemistry with LeBron James. The plus / minus and on / off numbers reflected this, as did the tape. He was a closer.

Watch James Harden’s first three possessions of the fourth quarter. Alex Caruso was hounding him from the inbound. Harden’s fourth quarter stats: 0-for-2, zero points, zero assists, minus-18. pic.twitter.com/uaiIGMzatN – Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 9, 2021

In exit interviews in June, Rob Pelinka expressed his desire to keep the Lakers’ core intact, specifically mentioning Caruso. Instead, the organization chose to reorganize the list, and Caruso was a victim, solely for the purpose of saving about $ 30 million on the luxury tax bill. Caruso signed with the Bulls on the first day of free agency, while the Lakers signed a group of veterans to one-year contracts. The next day, they (smartly) kept Talen Horton-Tucker on a three-year, $ 31 million deal.

In his preseason press conference, Pelinka said the Lakers “made an aggressive attempt to re-sign Alex Caruso… That’s the thing about unrestricted free agency, you can be in the mix, but the players control. the final choice… He had options and he chose another team. We chased him and wanted to keep him, just like Talen did, and obviously we struck a deal with Talen, and Alex moved on. ” Uh huh.

As the Lakers work out cohesion and wing issues, and as highlights of Caruso’s Chicago flourish are shared nightly on NBA Twitter, the decision to let Caruso go seems even more perplexing. (We won’t go into recent announcements of lucrative trade partnerships that will bring in hundreds of millions for the Lakers.)

Caruso was kind of amazing here though pic.twitter.com/wdJuXyCF82 – Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 9, 2021

Lakers fans are rightly still sore from the breakup. The team too.

Caruso’s comments on the Lakers’ puzzling loss of JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast will make the loss hurt even more and go against Pelinka’s account.

“So going into (free agency), I really didn’t know what to expect, and I didn’t really hear much from any team, including the Lakers, before 6 p.m. And then they called and the Lakers made their offer. It was not an offer that he was going to accept because he was going to be able to get a lot more money from another team.

You talked to a lot of different people about the middle level, which I think was four (years), $ 40 million. We never got anybody to that actual number, but there were a couple of teams that reached out….

… We basically got that offer, we went back to Los Angeles, we asked them if they could do the same, they said ‘no’. When asked for something else that was a little less, they said ‘no’. So I said ‘OK, if that’s what it refers to, I’m ready to go to Chicago and start the next chapter.’

Then Redick asked Caruso to blink once if Redick’s guess about what the Lakers were offering was higher than it was. Redick took two years, $ 15 million. Caruso blinked.

Our guy Alex Caruso (@ ACFresh21) on what exactly happened In free agency that led him to The Chicago Bulls. Full episode w / Alex drops tomorrow. Subscribe here: https://t.co/3wGZq3EszW pic.twitter.com/U7EqsAgz9q – TheOldMan & TheThree (@OldManAndThree) November 10, 2021

Caruso’s story / blink lines up with the summer reports. Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Lakers “didn’t put up any fights in free agency,” and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Caruso offered to return to Los Angeles at a discount, but that the Lakers were limited to $ 7 million. by AAV. for AC. (The Lakers also talked about signings and trades involving Caruso on Day 1 of free agency, implying they were moving forward.)

Clearly, there were disagreements about Caruso’s value within the Lakers front office. Considering James’s well-documented fandom for Caruso and on-court success with him, you’d think he would have advocated for the Lakers to pay for “The GOAT,” but who knows (after all: there wasn’t a consternation tweet about his departure, a la Jared Dudley, just a supporting comment from IG).

Alex Caruso on what he learned from LeBron that he brought w / him to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/C4slambnSH – TheOldMan & TheThree (@OldManAndThree) November 10, 2021

Either way, the Caruso saga highlights an underlying, but perhaps inevitable, problem with the Lakers’ current approach to team building: They are operating on the timeline of a young man who will soon turn 37. Aside from Anthony Davis (28) and Horton-Tucker (21), the Lakers have no players signed beyond 2023, the final year of James’ contract (and when his son, Bronny, could potentially enter the draft). Frank Vogel didn’t extend beyond 2023. The Lakers have little draft capital before 2027.

Yes, they may have found Caruso 2.0 in Austin Reaves, which is already closing games. They deserve immense credit for that.

Still, less than $ 15 million is inexplicable.