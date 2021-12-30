12/30/2021 at 17:30 CET

The year 2021 is already leaving with several great events behind it, including the Tokyo Olympics or the European Football Championship. Everything, marked by the coronavirus that threatens to also become one of the protagonists of the new year. 2022 is already preparing with some important appointments on the horizon such as the Winter Olympic Games that will host Beijing during the month of February.

Before that, to whet your appetite, the European handball and futsal will be played and the first tennis Grand Slam of the course with the Australian Open. The month of November will host one of the most anticipated competitions, the Soccer World Cup in Qatar. These are the great quotes that you cannot miss:

JANUARY

01-09. Tennis. ATP Cup, in Sydney.

02-14. Auto-Moto. Dakar Rally, in Saudi Arabia.

10-16. Figure skating. European Championships, in Tallinn.

12-13 and 16. Soccer. Spain Super Cup, in Riyadh.

13-30. Handball. Men’s European, in Hungary and Slovakia.

17-30. Tennis. Australian Open, in Melbourne.

19-06 Feb Indoor football. European Championship, in the Netherlands.

20-23. Motoring. WRC. 1st round: Rally Montecarlo.

30. Athletics. Osaka Marathon

31. Motorcycling. Moto GP Shakedown in Sepang (Malaysia)

FEBRUARY

03-12. Football. Club World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates

04-20. Olympism. Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

05. Rugby. European Championship: Spain-Netherlands.

05-19 Mar Rugby. Six Nations Tournament.

11-13. Basketball. Intercontinental Cup, in Cairo.

11-13. Volleyball. Queen’s Cup. Final (venue to be determined).

12. Rugby. European Championship: Russia-Spain.

13. American football. LVI Super Bowl, in Inglewood (California, USA).

15-19. Badminton. Team Europeans, in Lahti (Finland).

17-20. Basketball. Copa del Rey, in Granada.

17-23. Soccer (F). The women’s team faces England, Canada and Germany in the Arnold Clark Cup.

20. Athletics. Championships of Spain Half Marathon and 5 km, in Paterna.

20. Basketball. NBA. All Star.

25-27. Volleyball. Copa del Rey. Final (venue to be determined)

27. Rugby. European Championship: Spain-Romania.

28. Tennis. Davis Cup Qualifying Qualifiers

MARCH

04-05. Athletics. World team marching in Muscat (Oman).

04-06. Motorcycling. Qatar GP.

04-13. Olympism. Paralympic Winter Games, in Beijing (China)

13. Rugby. European Championship: Spain-Portugal.

18-20. Motoring. Formula One. 1st round: Bahrain GP.

18-20. Athletics. World Indoor Championships in Belgrade

20. Rugby. European Championship: Georgia-Spain.

20-27. Threw. Europeans 10m, in Hamar (Norway).

21-27. Cycling. Volta to Catalonia

21-27. Figure skating. World Cups, in Montpellier (France).

24-27. Basketball. Copa de la Reina, in Valencia.

25-27. Handball. Final phase of the Copa del Rey, in Antequera.

25-27. Indoor football. Women’s Eurocup, in Gondomar (Portugal)

APRIL

01. Weightlifting. Europeans, in Sofia (to be confirmed)

03. Rowing. Oxford-Cambridge Regatta.

03. Athletics. Madrid Half Marathon.

04-09. Cycling. Return to the Basque Country / Itzulia.

04-10. Struggle. Europeans, in Budapest.

07-10. Golf. Masters, at the Augusta National. First ‘major’ of the year.

07-12. Football. Qualifying matches for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

08-10. Basketball. Final phase of the women’s Euroleague.

10. Cycling. Amstel Gold Race male and female.

10. Motorcycling. Superbike. MotorLand Aragon.

18-24. Tennis. Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell ATP Tournament

23. Soccer. Final of the Copa del Rey.

28-08 May Tennis. Masters 1,000 Madrid, ATP and WTA

28-01 May. Indoor football. Champions League final phase

29-01 May Motorcycling. GP Spain. Sherry.

29-01 May Handball (F). Final phase of the Copa de la Reina.

29-01 May Judo. European Championships, in Sofia.

MAY

05-08. Golf (F). Madrid Ladies Open.

06-21. Boxing. Women’s World Cups, Istanbul.

06-29. Cycling. Giro Italia.

11-15. Karate. Europeans, in Gaziantep (Turkey)

13. Athletics. Diamond League. First meeting, in Doha.

13-29. Swimming. World Championships, in Fukuoka (Japan).

14-15. Triathlon. World Series. Hamburg (Germany).

17-26 June Basketball. Endesa League Playoffs (quarterfinals, semifinals and final).

18. Soccer. Europa League. Final. Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville

19-22. Golf. US PGA Championship, in Tulsa (USA). Second ‘major’ of the year.

19-22. Taekwondo. Europeans, in Manchester (United Kingdom).

21-31. Boxing. Male Europeans, in Yerevan.

22. Soccer. Women’s Champions League. Final. Juventus Stadium in Turin

22-05 Jun Tennis. Roland Garros Tournament (ATP and WTA)

25. Soccer. Conference League. Final. Arena Kombetare Stadium in Tirana.

26-29. Canoeing. Slalom Europeans, in Liptovsky Mikulas (SVK)

27-29. Basketball. Men’s EuroLeague Four Final, in Berlin

28. Soccer. Champions League. Final. In Saint Petersburg.

29. Motorsports. 500 Miles from Indianapolis.

JUNE

01. Soccer. ‘Finalissima’ between Italy and Argentina, champions of Euro 2020 and America’s Cup 2021. In London

02-05. Golf (F). Women’s US Open (major).

02. Soccer. Home League of Nations 2022/23.

02-05. Golf. Spanish women’s and men’s championships.

03-05. Motorcycling. GP Catalonia. Montmeló.

07-10. Beach volleyball. World Championship, in Rome

08-14. Football. Nations League 2022/23. Days 3 and 4.

15-19. Gymnastics. Rhythmic Europeans, in Tel Aviv (Israel)

Jul 16-07 Chess. Candidates Tournament, in Madrid.

16-19. Golf. US Open, at Brookline. Third ‘major’ of the year.

22-25. Golf. Men’s Individual European Championship, in El Saler.

23-26. Golf (F). PGA Women’s Championship (major).

24-26. Athletics. Spanish Championships, in Nerja

05-25. Sports Center. XIX Mediterranean Games, in Oran (Algeria)

Jul 27-09 Tennis. Wimbledon tournament (ATP and WTA)

JULY

01-17. Hockey grass. Women’s World Cup organized jointly by Spain and the Netherlands in Tarrasa and Amsterdam.

01-24. Cycling. Tour de France.

05-10. Candle. European 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17, in Aarhus, Denmark.

06-31. Football. Women’s Eurocup England 2022.

07-17. Sports Center. World Games, in Birmingham (USA)

08-30. Football. Women’s America’s Cup, in Colombia

14-17. Golf. British Open, at St. Andrews. Fourth and last ‘major’ of the year.

15-23. Fencing. World Cups, in Cairo.

15-24. Athletics. World Championships, in Eugene (Oregon, USA)

21-24. Golf (F). Women’s Evian Championship (major).

24-31. Cycling (F). Women’s Tour de France.

26-31. Canoeing. Slalom World Cups, in Augsburg (Germany).

AUGUST

03-07. Canoeing. World sprint, in Halifax (Canada).

04-07. Golf (F). Women’s British Open (major).

07-13. Judo. World Cups, in Tashkent.

10. Soccer. European Super Cup. Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

10-28. Football. U20 Women’s World Cup, in Costa Rica.

11-14. Rowing. Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

11-16. Cycling. Track Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

11-18. Climbing. Europeans, in Munich.

11-21. Artistic gymnastics. Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

12-14. Triathlon. Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

13-21. Table tennis. Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

13-30. Threw. World Cups, in Moscow.

14-21. Cycling. Europeans on the road, in Munich (Germany).

15-20. Threw. European Championships, in Moscow.

15-21. Athletics. European Championships, in Munich (Germany).

15-21. Beach volleyball. Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

18-21. Canoeing. Sprint Europeans, in Munich (Germany).

19-11 Sep Cycling. Back to Spain.

19-20. Cycling. European mountain biking in Munich (Germany).

21-28. Badminton. World Championships, in Tokyo.

24-28. Cycling. Mountain Biking World Championships, in France.

26-11 Sep Volleyball. Men’s World Cup, in Russia

27-10 Sep Water polo. European, in Split.

29-11 Sep Tennis. United States Open (ATP and WTA)

31-08 Sep Candle. World Formula Kite, in Weifang, China.

SEPTEMBER

01-18. Basketball. Eurobasket, in Prague, Tbilisi, Berlin, Cologne and Milan.

07-08. Athletics. Diamond League Finals. Weltklasse in Zurich

08-11. Cycling (F). Challenge by La Vuelta female.

10-18. Struggle. World Cups, in Belgrade.

10-18. Candle. Europeans 470, in Turkey.

14-18. Gymnastics. Rhythmic World Cups, in Sofia (Bulgaria)

16-18. Motorcycling. GP Aragon. Motorland.

18-25. Cycling. Road World Championships, in Wollongong (Australia).

18-25. Rowing. World Cups, in Racice (Czech Republic).

Oct 22-01 Basketball. Women’s World Cup, in Sydney.

22-27. Football. Nations League 2022/23. Days 5 and 6

October 23-15. Volleyball. Women’s World Cup, in Holland and Poland.

24-04 Oct Candle. European Formula Kite, in Greece.

25. Motorcycling. Superbike. Barcelona-Catalonia.

Oct 27-10 Threw. Trap and Skeet World Cups, in Osijek, Croatia.

29-02 Oct Golf (F). Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya.

OCTOBER

01. Weightlifting. World Cups, in China (to be confirmed).

01-15. Sports Center. South American Games, in Asunción (Paraguay)

02. Athletics. London marathon

06-09. Golf. Open of Spain, in Madrid.

08. Athletics. 50 km World Championship, in Sotillo de la Adrada (Ávila)

08-12. Rugby (F). Women’s World Cup, in New Zealand.

12-16. Track cycling. World Cups, in France.

12-25. Threw. Carbine and pistol world championships, in Cairo.

13-16. Golf. Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters, in Valderrama

20-23. Motoring. WRC. 12th round: Rally de España.

22.9. Candle. World 470, in Israel.

23. Athletics. Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Half Marathon.

29-06 Nov Artistic gymnastics. World Cups, in Liverpool (UK).

NOVEMBER

04-06. Cycling. European cyclo-cross, in Namur (Belgium).

04-06. Motorcycling. Valencian Community GP. Cheste.

04-20. Handball (F). European female, in Podgorica, Skopje, Celje and Ljubljana.

06. Athletics. Barcelona Marathon.

06. Athletics. New York Marathon

10-13. Motoring. WRC. 13th and last round: Rally Japan.

16-19. Gymnastics. Trampoline World Cups, in Sofia (Bulgaria)

17-20. Golf. DP World Tour Championship, in Dubai.

18-20. Motoring. Formula One. 23rd and last round: GP Abu Dhabi.

Dec 21-18 Football. Qatar World Cup 2022.

24-27. Golf (F). Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain

DECEMBER

04. Athletics. Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Marathon.

11. Athletics. European Cross Championships, in Turin.

14-18. Badminton. Finals of the World Tour, in China.

31. Athletics. San Silvestre races.