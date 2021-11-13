11/13/2021 at 11:43 CET

In his 26 seasons in the MotoGP World Championship, Valentino rossi it has cultivated great rivalries. But only two of his declared ‘enemies’, Marc Márquez and Jorge Lorenzo, they have managed to win the game. Self-proclaimed as the ‘king of psychological warfare’, Rossi ended up falling into his own trap and as a result of his confrontation with Marquez At Malaysia 2015, he ended up muddying a magnificent season in which he was about to put a finishing touch on his career. That tenth crown got away. Fell into the hands of Lawrence for the sanction to Valentino in the GP of the Valencian Community that closed that course. Later “nothing was the same”, he now recognizes Valentino, unable to “forgive” what he considers to be the worst “betrayal” he has suffered in his sports career.

For many, Rossi received his own medicine. The one that he himself was in charge of ‘distributing’ over the years. Here we will review their oldest and most prominent rivalries before the Sepang episode.

Max Biaggi, Suzuka, 2001

When he was racing in the 125cc, a mocking adolescent Rossi publicly laughed at the romantic relationship that his compatriot Max Biaggi, then 250cc champion, had with the ‘top model’ Naomi Campbell. Some time later they found themselves in the queen category and sparks flew. The season of Il Dottore’s first 500cc title, 2001, began with him giving a comb to his adversary on the asphalt, continued with the two slapping each other before taking the podium in Montmeló and ended with the older of the two sunk until his goodbye from the championship in 2005.

Sete Gibernau, Jerez, 2005

“Our relationship was twisting, we lost our friendship and I was forgetting the enthusiasm for racing,” recalls Sete Gibernau. Rossi invited his rival to his parties in Ibiza, he extended his hand with extreme falsehood so that the Barcelonan would lower his guard and when he managed to take him to his land, he dealt him the lethal blow. “Our relationship deteriorated after the 2004 Qatar GP. I think Valentino played foul play there. I had to start from the last position on the grid. I fell and lost a lot of points. From that moment on things got complicated & rdquor ;, Sete says.

Sepang, precisely, was the scene of the next race. At Thursday’s press conference – the same scene as the one lived years later with Márquez – the Italian unleashed his anger. There the story of Rossi’s oath to Sete emerged. “You’re not going to win again & rdquor ;. And that was fulfilled. In the first race of the 2005 season, which would award Valentino his fifth title in a row, Rossi slammed into Gibernau at the last corner at Jerez sending him to the gravel. There was no penalty. But Sete was not Márquez, he did not enjoy so many sympathies and that action, unusual as it may seem, made the ‘doctor’ gain more followers.

Casey Stoner, Jerez, 2011

The starting point of the feud between Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi was the Laguna Seca race in 2008. The Australian had been the clear dominator in practice and was emerging as the big favorite for Sunday’s race. The famous overtaking of the ‘doctor’ on the ground in the Corkscrew, -there are those who think that it is the best maneuver in the history of MotoGP- managed to unhinge Stoner, who not only crashed in that race but in the next one, in Brno. The title went to Valentino, but Stoner always criticized the champion’s ways. The worst was yet to come.

Valentino was going through the lowest point of his sports career after signing for Ducati and Stoner triumphing at Honda. The Australian did not stop gloating about the situation whenever he could and Valentino had it sworn to him. In Jerez, a controversial action by the Italian, ramming Stoner from behind, caused the only zero of a triumphant season for Casey. With monumental anger, Stoner waited at the foot of the track for Rossi to pass through that point again and applauded him angrily. When the Italian went to apologize to the Australian’s box, followed by the cameras, the latter snapped the famous phrase: “Your ambition is greater than your talent & rdquor ;.